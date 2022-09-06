Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sullivan Areas of locally dense fog affecting portions of the Wyoming Valley, Poconos, and Catskills this morning Fog has developed in valley locations, including in the Wyoming Valley, and the Delaware River, and a few spots in Sullivan County New York as well. Visibility will be reduced to around one quarter to one half mile at times, before lifting later this morning. Fog will be more widespread north and west of the area, especially across the Twin Tiers.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with evening high tides into the weekend.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire LOCALLY DENSE FOG TO IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE Areas of fog have formed across eastern New York and western New England this morning especially in the river valleys and low lying areas. The fog will be locally dense in some locations with visibilities lowering to a quarter mile or less for the morning commute. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 am and 9 am. People traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Reduce speed and slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham LOCALLY DENSE FOG TO IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE Areas of fog have formed across eastern New York and western New England this morning especially in the river valleys and low lying areas. The fog will be locally dense in some locations with visibilities lowering to a quarter mile or less for the morning commute. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 am and 9 am. People traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Reduce speed and slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster LOCALLY DENSE FOG TO IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE Areas of fog have formed across eastern New York and western New England this morning especially in the river valleys and low lying areas. The fog will be locally dense in some locations with visibilities lowering to a quarter mile or less for the morning commute. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 am and 9 am. People traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Reduce speed and slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
