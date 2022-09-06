The Sixers are going all in for their quest to win an NBA Championship. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia has signed former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. Harrell began the 2021-22 season with the Washington Wizards and was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets for the final few months of the season, averaging 11.4 points per game in Charlotte.

