Lynn, MA

Police log: 9-6-22

By Daily Item Staff
 3 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Simon Mbetem, 25, of 60 Allerton St. was arrested for rape at 6:22 a.m. Monday.

Kevin Macario, 24, of 22 Ingalls St. was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of property damage at 8:44 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 6:44 p.m. Sunday at 210 Andover St.; at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at 79 Lynnfield St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Casco Road at 3:31 p.m. Monday.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 57 Dungeon Ave., at 5:19 a.m. Monday; at 9 a.m. Monday at 12 Ellis St.; at 1:01 p.m. Monday at 366 Broadway.; at 1:02 p.m. Monday at 358 Broadway.; at 2:07 p.m. Monday at Lynnfield St.; at 8:04 p.m. Sunday at 1 Andover St.; at 3:27 p.m. Sunday at 403 Lynnfield St.

Assaults

A report of a fight at 119 Lewis St., at 3:18 a.m. Monday.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 84 Clairmont St. at 2:22 p.m. Monday.

A report of shoplifting at Big Lots at 126 Boston St. at 12:41 p.m. Monday.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:18 a.m. Saturday at 66 County St.; at 8:20 a.m. Saturday at 567 Lowell St.; at 4:56 p.m. Saturday at 15 Main St.; at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at 96 Main St.; at 2:38 a.m. Sunday at 33 Centennial Drive.; at 1:26 p.m. Sunday at 35 Clement Ave.;

Theft

A report of theft at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 90 Central St.

Community Policy