NBCMontana
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Chill Out! Possible Snowfall in Western Montana Tonight
OH SWEET RELIEF! After weeks of relentless heat and record breaking temperatures, it appears that a small amount of relief is coming. It is something we tend to get fed up with on or around the first part of the year. Something we always complain about, but then pray for. I'm talking about those fluffy gifts from heaven. Snow is coming soon.
NBCMontana
Air quality remains unhealthy, incoming winds could help
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke and haze contributed to another day of poor air quality in western Montana, but incoming winds could clear out some of the smoke. Most of northwest Montana was moderate on Wednesday, with air unhealthy for sensitive groups in Missoula, Frenchtown and Butte. Seeley Lake and...
explorebigsky.com
End of summer brings smoke, increased fire danger
BIG SKY – A hot and dry couple of weeks have seen a rise in Western wildfires, bringing smoke to the Gallatin Valley from neighboring states and increased fire danger in Yellowstone National Park. The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho, which has grown to over 100,000 acres, and the...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for Sept. 6
While the summer fire season in Montana has not been as severe in states like Idaho and California, there are still a few active wildfires in the state. Glacier National Park says the Quartz Fire is estimated to be about 1,700 acres as of Monday. One crew is staged at the Quartz Lake Cabin to reinforce structure protection and patrol fire behavior throughout the week. The new North Camas Fire started Sunday evening in the upper Camas Creek drainage. The fire is burning in steep terrain and was estimated to be less than 10 acres on Tuesday. The Swiftcurrent lookout that discovered the fire continues to monitor fire behavior.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
NBCMontana
Hazy air quality lingers across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fires in Idaho and eastern Oregon are sending smoke plumes toward southwest Montana, creating poor air quality and unhealthy levels. According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, areas like Lolo, Florence and the Blue Mountain area have already seen the worst smoke of the day. Officials...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,400 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, grew from 300 acres to 1,400 acres due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon in the Missoula area. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. Critical fire weather yesterday including wind gusts and low...
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
NBCMontana
FWP continues to lift fishing closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fishing closures have been lifted for the mouth of Fish Creek and the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek. In addition, hoot owl restrictions have been lifted for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 rivers as of Wednesday. A full list of current restrictions and closures can...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
NBCMontana
Repairs underway at Bozeman Swim Center
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Repairs are now underway for the Bozeman Swim Center. The goal is to have Montana’s only indoor 50-meter pool back up and open by Oct. 1. The city fast-tracked repairs by declaring a public welfare emergency back in August, shaving about 30 to 45 days off the closure time.
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Anglers, a Fish Worth $10,000 Will Be Swimming in a Montana Lake
Size matters. Not. It could a smaller sized youngster or a big old lunker. And if you don't think it can possibly happen, recent results will tell you otherwise. Two of the last four tournaments have yield the ten-grand prize fish. The Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament returns...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks volunteers for Reserve St. bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash off the east side of the Reserve Street bridge in Missoula. The cleanup is from 8:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, and volunteers can show up during those times. The area was...
NBCMontana
FWP announces black bear hunting closure
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced black bear hunting will close half an hour after sunset for BMU 510 this Saturday. FWP officials say hunting will reopen starting the general black bear season on Sept. 15 until the hunting season closes or the quota is reached.
