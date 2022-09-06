Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons
MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons. A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.
41nbc.com
Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
wgxa.tv
Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Beverly Knight Olson Children’s hospital participates in ‘Brave the Shave’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Brave the Shave” is happening nationwide, and the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is participating. The event challenges people to shave their heads in order to help bring awareness to childhood cancer. A team of stylists from Great Clips visited the hospital...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Mayor and Police Department announce WRPD Part-Time Patrol Officer program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- With crime recently on the rise in the city of Warner Robins, making it difficult for officers to manage their time between assigned tasks and emergency response, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Police Chief John Wagner have been working together to find a solution and, on Wednesday, they announced a plan that could very well be just that.
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb community mourning loss of beloved volunteer, community member Steven Fulbright
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community is mourning the loss of beloved volunteer and community member Steven Fulbright. Fulbright passed away suddenly Tuesday due to health complications Those in the community who knew Fulbright, say he will be missed. Fulbright was vice president of sales and services for...
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
41nbc.com
Dublin City Schools taking adding more metal detectors in effort to keep students safe
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City School District is making the safety of its students its top priority. The school system purchased eight metal detectors to add to the six it already had. The detectors, which cost $3,500 each, were funded by the Capital Improvement Fund. “We’re in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
mercercluster.com
Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think
Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
Jones County News
Cry Out America hosted to pray and remember in Jones County
Cry Out America, a nationwide prayer initiative, will be held at Carol’s Park in downtown Gray on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. to pray and give thanks to those who put their lives on the line daily and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Debra Hall, Cry...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation
MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Casting call goes out for $8.5 million movie filming in Macon this fall
MACON, Ga. — A Hollywood production team is setting up temporary offices in downtown Macon to film a major motion picture backed by big names and benefactors that bankrolled the $8.5 million project. “Possum Trot,” not a secret code name but the title of the film, tells a powerful...
Comments / 0