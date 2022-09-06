MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.

MACON, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO