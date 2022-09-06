ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Walk Away#Violent Crime#Local#Changing Mindsets
fox5atlanta.com

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think

Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation

MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy