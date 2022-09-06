The state Board of Regents announced its request for state appropriations Tuesday morning in documents for its Sept. 14 and 15 meeting. The fiscal 2024 appropriations regents request totals $630.46 million across the state’s three public universities for operation costs and other appropriations. Alongside the monetary requests, the regents are asking for the authorization of actions by regent staff to collaborate and partner between regent institutions and sectors of the state government.

