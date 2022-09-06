Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
thecomeback.com
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
thecomeback.com
Auburn WR enters transfer portal
Before we even enter the Week 2 slate of the 2022 college football season, a player from a prominent SEC program is deciding to transfer. Auburn Tigers wide receiver J.J. Evans announced on Wednesday night that he will enter the transfer portal. In a statement, Evans tweeted that he “can’t...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule
Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'
The Oklahoma coach typically offers opinions on national topics, but in Venables' case, he's hyper-focused on improving this week against Kent State.
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL・
Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Coaches From Week 1
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top-six performing coaches from Week 1 of the college football season. Each of these coaches helped notch impressive season-opening wins for their respective programs. Billy Napier — Florida head coach. Kirby Smart — Georgia head coach. Jim Knowles — Ohio State...
Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN Has New No. 1 In College Football Power Rankings
A 55-0 win to start the season wasn't enough for Alabama to keep the top spot in ESPN's rankings. Released late Monday night, ESPN moved the Crimson Tide from first to second among its top-25 schools. A familiar foe in Georgia unseated them for No. 1 positioning. Mark Schlabach praised...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Updated Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1 produces new favorite
After an entire offseason of talking about who had the best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award, we finally got to see the country’s top talent make their first impression and case for winning the Heisman in this weekend’s week 1 action. Ohio State quarterback...
Alabama Band to Skip Texas Trip Over Seating Controversy
Although the SEC has game agreements on visitor seating placement, the Big 12 does not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
College football world mourns death of former head coach
The college football world got some sad news as former Kentucky Wildcats and Baylor Bears head football coach Guy Morriss passed away. Lex18 reports that Morriss passed away on Tuesday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 71 years old. Morriss was an offensive line specialist who...
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Nick Saban addresses whether Steve Sarkisian has advantage against him
Nick Saban on Saturday is getting set to face yet another one of his former assistants. But don’t assume that just because Steve Sarkisian worked for him before means the Texas coach might have an advantage against him. Saban spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Bama’s game...
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly addresses Kayshon Boutte situation
When the LSU Tigers lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, one thing a lot of fans and media noticed was someone seemed to be missing from the LSU offense: wide receiver Kayson Boutte. Boutte, considered one of the top returning receivers in all of college football, barely caught...
thecomeback.com
Bears receiver says Justin Fields will make 49ers “pay”
Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, many draft analysts predicted that the San Francisco 49ers would select Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick. Instead, the Niners selected current starting quarterback Trey Lance and Fields dropped to the Chicago Bears. Over a year later, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney doesn’t think his quarterback has forgotten.
thecomeback.com
Eagles GM reveals huge NFL Draft regret
It’s not uncommon for NFL executives, coaches, and decision-makers to have regrets about their NFL Draft decisions, and this week Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed one of his biggest ones, and it relates to two current NFL wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson. During an appearance...
SEC Round-Up: Mike Leach Offers Marriage Advice, Fisher May Have Revealed Exit Plan
A Bama back's family would rather he be in burnt orange, Vegas doesn't see Mercer win how Auburn sees it, Florida tries to not get the big head, Kirby Smart is irritated, SEC basketball decides to have a season, and much more
NFL・
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts Dabo Swinney’s massive play call sheet
While the Clemson Tigers ultimately dominated the Georgie Tech Yellowjackets in Monday night’s season-opener, it wasn’t always pretty as the Tigers managed just 14 points in the first half and even had fans calling for Clemson to bench quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took some criticism for another reason on Monday night: his absolutely massive play call sheet.
Comments / 0