REVIEW: Good Guys Burger, Chili Lee Ray and More at ‘Chucky’ Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida

WDW News Today
REVIEW: Save Your Tears Cocktail at The Weeknd After Hours Nightmare Bar at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
If you’re looking for some liquid courage before you face your fears in The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, visit The Weeknd After Hours Nightmare Bar. Menu for The Weeknd After Hours Nightmare Bar at Halloween Horror Nights 31. Cocktails:. 🆕 Save Your Tears – $11.49 for 12 oz., $15.49...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Garlic Philly Cheese ‘Stake,’ Mummy’s Curse Tablet Cookie and More from Monsters Food Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
The Universal Monsters are well represented this year at Halloween Horror Nights 31. The Mummy has reopened, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, a haunted house, sees the Wolfman, Dracula, and The Mummy fighting each other, and there are even some fun monster-themed food options. (For those looking to keep vampires away, the Philly Cheese “Stake” may seem like a good option!)
WDW News Today
REVIEW: DOLE Whip ‘Hocus Pocus’ Witch’s Flight at Disney Springs
Halloween has descended on Disney Springs, bringing plenty of new sweets and treats. One new offering from Swirls on the Water is the Witch’s Flight, a trio of soft serve and Dole Whip inspired by the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus.”. DOLE Whip Witch’s Flight – $6.49...
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights Mobile Game Now Available on Universal Orlando Resort App
Guests can play and scream their way around Universal Studios Florida with this year’s Halloween Horror Nights Mobile Game, now available on the Universal Orlando Resort app. The game, available nightly during Halloween Horror Nights, has a new offering this year: Universal Monsters: Cursed Alliance, inspired by this year’s...
WDW News Today
Celebrate Spooky Season With a New ‘Dead Coconut Club’ T-Shirt at Universal CityWalk Orlando
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The transformation of the Red Coconut Club into the Dead Coconut Club at CityWalk for Halloween Horror Nights brings with it some new merchandise. We recently discovered a new t-shirt sporting the Dead Coconut Club logo with some fan favorite Universal Monsters on the design.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Freshly Ground Princess, Spoiled Bear Meat, Brains, and More From Meetz Meats at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
If you’re feeling particularly brave while visiting Halloween Horror Nights 31, we challenge you to visit the Meetz Locker, which has the freshest cuts of meat you could ask for. Walking up to the Meetz Locker, you’re greeted with an archway that leads you to Meetz Meats. Meetz...
WDW News Today
Motorcades, Ear Hat Giveaways, Lightning McQueen Dance Party and More Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day is coming this Thursday, and to mark the occasion, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is rolling out the blue carpet with giveaways, character appearances, motorcades, and more!. On September 8th, guests may receive Disney+ ear hats andbuttons as they enter the park. Additionally, they can see some of Disney’s...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Chocolate Churro Returns to Disneyland for Halloween Time 2022
Looking to add a bit of a kick to a classic Disneyland treat? Look no further than the Frontierland Churro Cart, where we found the Spicy Chocolate Churro back again! We first found this as the Coco Churro back in 2019, so we’re gonna give it a second shake.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Minnie & Friends as Sanderson Sisters, Bruno, Ernesto de la Cruz, Madam Mim, and Mother Gothel at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022
Earlier, we got a sneak peek of new characters appearing at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure, thanks to Cast Member previews. Now we got to see Minnie and friends, Bruno, Ernesto de la Cruz, Madam Mim, and Mother Gothel in person!. Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 in Disney California Adventure
Celebrate all your favorite spooky Disney characters with the Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 in Disney California Adventure. Leading the parade as always is the Headless Horseman, aboard a real horse and all. Behind are Mickey and Minnie in their Halloween costumes along with dancers. They lead...
WDW News Today
Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll and Staff of Ra Figurines Debut at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The fortune and glory can be yours with two new artifacts inspired by the first two “Indiana Jones” movies now available at the Disneyland Resort! They join the replicas of the Fertility Idol, Sankara Stone, Holy Grail, and Crystal Skull previously released.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Death Eaters Appearing in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood During Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Death Eaters are appearing in their own scare zone throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. You’ll catch the cloaked followers of Voldemort roaming around the land as well as in set areas. They have metallic masks and are searching...
WDW News Today
First Look at the Universal Studio Store Coming to New Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
With Terminal C set to open at Orlando International Airport later this month, Universal Creative has revealed a first look at the new Universal Studio Store that will call it home. On their Instagram account, Universal promises that the store will be “a one of a kind, immersive space with...
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avast! A new coin bank inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has docked at Walt Disney World. But be warned, this isn’t an ordinary bank!. Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank – $29.99. This...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2022 Halloween Cavalcade Debuts at Disneyland Featuring Tokyo Parade Music
It’s still pretty toasty out in Southern California, but we’ve already kicked off Halloween Time here at Disneyland nonetheless. And the Halloween Cavalcade has seen some updates including a new appearance from Mirabel and a very special soundtrack imported from Tokyo Disneyland!. The cavalcade rolls down the parade...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Fall Snack Molecules From PYM Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure
PYM Tasting Lab at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure has new Snack Molecules just for fall and Halloween Time. Flavored Popcorn, Mini Pretzels, Honey-Roasted Peanuts, and Popped Sorghum with Mini Peanut Butter Candies. These Snack Molecules are nothing special, hardly different from the Snack Molecules that we’ve had here...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Monstro Tiki Mug Debuts at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort With New Whale of a Tale Drink
After weeks of waiting, the Monstro tiki mug has finally arrived at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The mug previously debuted at the Disneyland Resort in late August. Today’s release coincides with Disney+ Day and the premiere of the remake of “Pinocchio.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Signage Removed as Transformation to Pixar Hotel Begins
As part of its ongoing transformation, the sign on Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel has been removed. The hotel has had most of its exterior elements removed as it’s being rethemed to the art of Pixar. Currently, only the “Pier” part of the sign has any portion left on...
