Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to the person now living at the Hitchcock Street house the teen may have once called home. […]
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Memphis say a man who was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live has been taken into custody. Police issued an alert for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, in connection to many shootings around the city. He...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
2 children in critical condition after shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting Tuesday morning at 12:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of Macon Road. Two juveniles had been shot. They were both taken to Le...
Highland Heights shooting leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Highland Heights left a 24-year-old man dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say this incident was the start of a shooting spree that killed four people and injured three others. The suspect responsible for the spree, Ezekiel Kelly, was captured just before 9:30 Wednesday night after a chase from […]
Eliza Fletcher: What officials said about Memphis jogger’s murder case, suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with Chief CJ Davis and other law enforcement officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher’s abduction and death. “Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis,” Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. The body of Eliza Fletcher […]
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson,...
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
