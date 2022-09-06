Just in time for Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.99, according to TechRadar‘s Alice Marshall. The offer will begin tonight at midnight ET/9 PM PT, and run through September 19th. It’s only valid for the first month of a new or returning subscription, after which time, the rate will go to its current price of $7.99/month for an ad-free experience. Beginning December 8th, an ad-supported version of the streaming service is set to debut at $7.99/month, while the ad-free version’s price will raise to $10.99/month or $109.00 annually.

