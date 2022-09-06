Read full article on original website
Related
I'm A Dad Who Just Went To Disney World With My Family For The First Time. Here's What I'd Change If We Went Again
Disney World was a blast, but if I had a chance to do it again with my family, I'd make some changes.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
disneytips.com
Stay the Night in Disney’s Tower of Terror for $1,939?
You’ve worked up the courage to ride Walt Disney World Resort’s most ominous attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. As the haunted elevator ride looms over Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the chilling screams heard outside can cause goosebumps and cold chills. But, can you imagine staying the night in the Tower of Terror?
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avast! A new coin bank inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has docked at Walt Disney World. But be warned, this isn’t an ordinary bank!. Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank – $29.99. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
First Month of Disney+ for New and Returning Subscribers Only $1.99 Through September 19
Just in time for Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.99, according to TechRadar‘s Alice Marshall. The offer will begin tonight at midnight ET/9 PM PT, and run through September 19th. It’s only valid for the first month of a new or returning subscription, after which time, the rate will go to its current price of $7.99/month for an ad-free experience. Beginning December 8th, an ad-supported version of the streaming service is set to debut at $7.99/month, while the ad-free version’s price will raise to $10.99/month or $109.00 annually.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
disneytips.com
Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?
Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: DOLE Whip ‘Hocus Pocus’ Witch’s Flight at Disney Springs
Halloween has descended on Disney Springs, bringing plenty of new sweets and treats. One new offering from Swirls on the Water is the Witch’s Flight, a trio of soft serve and Dole Whip inspired by the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus.”. DOLE Whip Witch’s Flight – $6.49...
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!
This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Toontown Models on Display at D23 Expo 2022
Models of the upgraded Mickey’s Toontown, currently under construction at Disneyland, is on display at D23 Expo 2022. The models, shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin, mostly reflect the concept art we’ve already seen. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
WDW News Today
Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Exclusive Food Items Revealed at Disney California Adventure
With the start of Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 at Disney California Adventure, event-exclusive food items have been revealed. These can be found in the Disneyland App. Flo’s has loaded buffalo chicken fries ($12.49) and loaded gravy fries ($12.49). Hollywood Lounge. The Witches are Back at Hollywood Lounge with this...
disneydining.com
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
Comments / 0