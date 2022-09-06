ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Disney Parks#The Skull#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#The Caribbean Skull Bank#Bottle Opener Magnet#Dlnt#Vacationeer
disneytips.com

Stay the Night in Disney’s Tower of Terror for $1,939?

You’ve worked up the courage to ride Walt Disney World Resort’s most ominous attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. As the haunted elevator ride looms over Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the chilling screams heard outside can cause goosebumps and cold chills. But, can you imagine staying the night in the Tower of Terror?
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

First Month of Disney+ for New and Returning Subscribers Only $1.99 Through September 19

Just in time for Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.99, according to TechRadar‘s Alice Marshall. The offer will begin tonight at midnight ET/9 PM PT, and run through September 19th. It’s only valid for the first month of a new or returning subscription, after which time, the rate will go to its current price of $7.99/month for an ad-free experience. Beginning December 8th, an ad-supported version of the streaming service is set to debut at $7.99/month, while the ad-free version’s price will raise to $10.99/month or $109.00 annually.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
JACKSON, NJ
disneytips.com

Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?

Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: DOLE Whip ‘Hocus Pocus’ Witch’s Flight at Disney Springs

Halloween has descended on Disney Springs, bringing plenty of new sweets and treats. One new offering from Swirls on the Water is the Witch’s Flight, a trio of soft serve and Dole Whip inspired by the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus.”. DOLE Whip Witch’s Flight – $6.49...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!

This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Toontown Models on Display at D23 Expo 2022

Models of the upgraded Mickey’s Toontown, currently under construction at Disneyland, is on display at D23 Expo 2022. The models, shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin, mostly reflect the concept art we’ve already seen. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Exclusive Food Items Revealed at Disney California Adventure

With the start of Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 at Disney California Adventure, event-exclusive food items have been revealed. These can be found in the Disneyland App. Flo’s has loaded buffalo chicken fries ($12.49) and loaded gravy fries ($12.49). Hollywood Lounge. The Witches are Back at Hollywood Lounge with this...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!

For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy