Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility
AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he schemed to defraud Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies. The U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island announced the guilty plea in a news release, saying that Luiyi Taveras-Garcia admitted...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
whdh.com
Quincy Police: Pedestrian struck by West Squantum Street, traffic diverted
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian in Quincy was hospitalized after a crash in the area of West Squantum Street, according to police. In a social media post, the police department said a pedestrian was “conscious,” but taken to a hospital sometime before 3:20 p.m on Wednesday. Authorities...
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Framingham Police: Motorcyclist Darting In & Out of Traffic at 80 MPH
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a motorcyclist on multiple charges, after police said he was going 80 miles per hour on Concord Street. A police officer stopped a motorcyclist at 116 Concord Street at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, going an estimated 80 miles per hour, said police.
Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich
SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
wwnytv.com
Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend. KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.
Comments / 2