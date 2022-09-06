ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility

AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each

WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
CBS Boston

Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
SANDWICH, MA
wwnytv.com

Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend. KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.

