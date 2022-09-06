Former President Donald Trump scored a big legal victory when a federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, granted his request to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the FBI can't use them for its investigation into Trump's handling of highly classified material until the independent review is complete. Cannon said the decision would help ensure at least the appearance that Trump was being treated fairly. But many legal experts say the ruling was flawed, and gave Trump special treatment. "This decision suggests that at least some of Trump's judges put loyalty to the man over loyalty to the rule of law," said Paul Rosenzweig, who served in former President George W. Bush's Homeland Security Department, and was senior counsel to special counsel Ken Starr when in investigated then-President Bill Clinton.

