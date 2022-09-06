ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
The Week

Is Trump above the law?

Former President Donald Trump scored a big legal victory when a federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, granted his request to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the FBI can't use them for its investigation into Trump's handling of highly classified material until the independent review is complete. Cannon said the decision would help ensure at least the appearance that Trump was being treated fairly. But many legal experts say the ruling was flawed, and gave Trump special treatment. "This decision suggests that at least some of Trump's judges put loyalty to the man over loyalty to the rule of law," said Paul Rosenzweig, who served in former President George W. Bush's Homeland Security Department, and was senior counsel to special counsel Ken Starr when in investigated then-President Bill Clinton.
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
