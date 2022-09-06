Read full article on original website
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Two months from election day, some are questioning whether the woman credited with saving Georgia's Democratic Party can salvage her own race for governor.
Is Trump above the law?
Former President Donald Trump scored a big legal victory when a federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, granted his request to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the FBI can't use them for its investigation into Trump's handling of highly classified material until the independent review is complete. Cannon said the decision would help ensure at least the appearance that Trump was being treated fairly. But many legal experts say the ruling was flawed, and gave Trump special treatment. "This decision suggests that at least some of Trump's judges put loyalty to the man over loyalty to the rule of law," said Paul Rosenzweig, who served in former President George W. Bush's Homeland Security Department, and was senior counsel to special counsel Ken Starr when in investigated then-President Bill Clinton.
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Fact check: Rep. Liz Cheney voted against Trump's positions numerous times during his presidency
Cheney voted against Trump's positions more than a dozen times throughout his presidency, according to polling aggregation website FiveThirtyEight.
Herschel Walker disagrees with the idea of systemic racism in new Georgia Senate ad
In a new ad, Herschel Walker attacks Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams over their stance on race. Walker is the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia. The ad quotes Abrams talking about Jim Crow and Harris saying, "America has a long...
