ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara has gift for Michigan offensive linemen after win over Colorado State

Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to their first victory of the season, a 51-7 win over Colorado State. Though he’ll now be on the bench against Hawaii thanks to Jim Harbaugh’s unique (and biblical, mind you) quarterback carousel, McNamara is letting his teammates — and specifically, his linemen — know that he appreciates the relatively clean win from last Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh dials up colorful analogy to explain JJ McCarthy's upbeat personality

Jim Harbaugh was asked about how J.J. McCarthy deals with his bad days. Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit interviewed the Michigan HC. Harbaugh stated that McCarthy always finds a way to keep a smile on his face. Why wouldn’t he? He is about to compete for the starting job on Saturday against Hawaii. Harbaugh is looking forward to seeing more from his quarterback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hayes
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Detroit News#Inside Michigan Football#Btn
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy