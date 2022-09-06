Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara has gift for Michigan offensive linemen after win over Colorado State
Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to their first victory of the season, a 51-7 win over Colorado State. Though he’ll now be on the bench against Hawaii thanks to Jim Harbaugh’s unique (and biblical, mind you) quarterback carousel, McNamara is letting his teammates — and specifically, his linemen — know that he appreciates the relatively clean win from last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Love is in the air? B1G hoops schedule trolls Juwan Howard's return trip to Wisconsin in 2022-2023 season
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Valentine’s Day in Madison during the 2022-23 college basketball season. Remember what happened the last time Michigan played in Madison? Let me refresh your memory. This was clearly a bad incident at the time. Howard was fined $40,000...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains 'bandaid performance' Michigan fans should hope to see from JJ McCarthy in Week 2
Joel Klatt had an interesting take on Michigan’s quarterback battle for Week 2. QB Cade McNamara had previously been announced as the starter in Week 1 but completed just half his passes in the first half. Ultimately, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup QB JJ McCarthy.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windom, Michigan State Edge, uses wonderful chess analogy to describe development as a pass rusher
Jacoby Windmon had a big day against Western Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Edge rusher recorded 4 sacks and a forced fumble in Michigan State’s season-opening victory. Despite his success, Windmon did not appear to be satisfied per MLive.com. “He said ‘Man, BT, we’ve got to get in the lab...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker discusses Michigan State's goals, not getting 'seduced by success'
On Thursday morning, Michigan State’s head football coach, Mel Tucker weighed in on the expectations of the team while on College Sports on Sirius XM. Coming off a Peach Bowl win over Pitt last December, the goals and expectations for the Spartans remain the same as before, in terms of success.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart humorously explains why he's not a fan of Blake Corum's hurdle vs. Colorado State
Blake Corum had some impressive moves on Saturday in Michigan’s blowout over Colorado State 51-7. The Wolverine took a running leap over a Colorado State defender, easily clearing the would-be tackler to make it across midfield. Although he was carrying a football, it looked more like the RB was competing in hurdles.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh dials up colorful analogy to explain JJ McCarthy's upbeat personality
Jim Harbaugh was asked about how J.J. McCarthy deals with his bad days. Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit interviewed the Michigan HC. Harbaugh stated that McCarthy always finds a way to keep a smile on his face. Why wouldn’t he? He is about to compete for the starting job on Saturday against Hawaii. Harbaugh is looking forward to seeing more from his quarterback.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State guard lands assistant coaching job, per report
News out of the basketball coaching ranks. Former Michigan State guard Tum Tum Nairn is set to be the next assistant coach at Southern Utah per a report from Jeff Goodman with Stadium. Nairn, who played at Michigan State from 2014-2018, joins the staff led by head coach Todd Simon.
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
Maryland Daily Record
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
