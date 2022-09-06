ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
actionnews5.com

Arraignment held, case moves forward for Cleotha Henderson Abston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Thursday, Cleotha Henderson, formerly Cleotha Abston, before telling a Shelby County Judge he’d like to be referred to as “Henderson,” reappeared for his arraignment. Henderson was scheduled to face a judge for his charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a...
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
WREG

Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
actionnews5.com

Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
CBS 42

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

