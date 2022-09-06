Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
What we know about the man arrested after mass shooting spree across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a mass shooting spree across Memphis and the Mid-South. The violence left four people dead and three others injured. Ezekiel Kelly was arrested Wednesday evening, hours after his crime spree began. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly...
Man found shot to death at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
4 people killed, 3 others injured after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect responsible for causing terror and fear Wednesday night across the city of Memphis and the Mid-South has been taken into custody. A detailed live updates of the events are below. Stay with FOX13 News for the latest. UPDATE 12:30 A.M. Memphis Police Chief CJ...
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
actionnews5.com
Arraignment held, case moves forward for Cleotha Henderson Abston
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Thursday, Cleotha Henderson, formerly Cleotha Abston, before telling a Shelby County Judge he’d like to be referred to as “Henderson,” reappeared for his arraignment. Henderson was scheduled to face a judge for his charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a...
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
Man gets 37 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, officials say
MRMPHIS, Tenn. — Keatron L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to a total of 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.
2 children in critical condition after shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting Tuesday morning at 12:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of Macon Road. Two juveniles had been shot. They were both taken to Le...
