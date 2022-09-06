ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WFAE

A California school district is asking families to rent rooms to teachers

A Northern California school district is testing out a novel solution to its housing shortage for teachers: asking community members to rent them rooms. The Milpitas Unified School District put out the call to families in late August in response to staff losses and sky-high housing costs that have made it difficult for educators to live near where they work.
MILPITAS, CA
WFAE

Local colleges increase cybersecurity programs to meet growing demand

If you’re looking for a job change or are just beginning your career, here’s one possibility: cybersecurity expert. According to the website Cyberseek.org, there are more than 714,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., with about 30,000 of them in the Carolinas. And, North Carolina colleges are responding to the demand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November

Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom

The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

SC OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe

Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
GREENVILLE, SC
WFAE

