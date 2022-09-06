Read full article on original website
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
Extreme heat across California is causing trouble in schools. It's straining aging air conditioning systems, making recess dangerous and highlighting ventilation problems in many classrooms.
An intense heat wave in California is stressing the state's power grid
The strain on the power grid is leading to outages in some parts of the state and is putting vulnerable residents at risk. Other western states are also baking under the historic heat.
California battles wildfires and faces blackouts during a brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As people...
Guide racks up TikTok views explaining the megadrought in the Colorado River
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both...
AG Josh Stein says regulators should not adopt Duke Energy's carbon plan as is
NC Attorney General Josh Stein says state regulators should reject Duke Energy's proposals for reducing carbon from energy generation and instead, adopt a plan that meets the state's clean energy goals and costs less. Stein's office has filed testimony on Duke's plans ahead of expert-witness hearings that begin next week....
West Virginians divided over natural gas pipeline despite Manchin's support
GREENVILLE, W.Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline exists as a 303-mile-long chain with hundreds of missing links. Without all of its federal permits, the natural gas project cannot cross Jefferson National Forest or many of the streams and wetlands in its proposed path from West Virginia to North Carolina.
A California school district is asking families to rent rooms to teachers
A Northern California school district is testing out a novel solution to its housing shortage for teachers: asking community members to rent them rooms. The Milpitas Unified School District put out the call to families in late August in response to staff losses and sky-high housing costs that have made it difficult for educators to live near where they work.
East Kentucky's cultural cornerstone is trying to salvage its archives after floods
It's been about a month since flood waters inundated eastern Kentucky, killing dozens of people and destroying many homes and businesses. The floods also took a toll on Appalachian arts and heritage pieces, like those housed in the archive of Appalshop, an arts and media center in Whitesburg, Ky. ALEX...
Local colleges increase cybersecurity programs to meet growing demand
If you’re looking for a job change or are just beginning your career, here’s one possibility: cybersecurity expert. According to the website Cyberseek.org, there are more than 714,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., with about 30,000 of them in the Carolinas. And, North Carolina colleges are responding to the demand.
A 200-year-old Saguaro cactus has fallen do to a powerful monsoon
For around 200 years, a special saguaro cactus stood tall in the Arizona desert. Its longest arms stretched almost 30 feet into the air. And now that desert giant has fallen. Its trunks have splintered. And its large arms lay sprawled on the ground. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Steve Haas, the...
Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November
Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
Despite its innocently furry appearance, the puss caterpillar's sting is brutal
The puss caterpillar bears a striking resemblance to Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, a fuzzy little bug that one can't help but want to touch. However, beneath its hairy surface are poisonous barbs that pack a powerful sting, which can result in days and even weeks of pain. One...
A new lawsuit is challenging Florida Medicaid's exclusion of transgender health care
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and a "dangerous governmental action." A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients,...
A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
A Florida woman touted as 'Mother Theresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
She said she worked miracles — not for charity, but for profit: Johanna M. Garcia connected investors with companies that needed short-term financing, promising robust returns on their money. But federal prosecutors say it wasn't a miracle; it was a lucrative Ponzi scheme. The Florida woman is accused of...
Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday
Steve Bannon, a former senior political aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself into authorities in New York state on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the case. Bannon will face state charges that he committed fraud by improperly diverting funds donated to an organization called...
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
SC OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe
Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. The case is expected to be similar to a previous federal case in which Bannon...
