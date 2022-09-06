Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned to avoid a portion of Farmington Avenue in Farmington Thursday morning following a truck rollover crash. The crash happened at Route 4 and High Street. It involved a cement truck. “The incident was isolated to the truck, and no other vehicles were involved,”...
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police looking at partial video of possible hate crime assault near Yale
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended. Updated: 5 hours ago. This...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek dirt bike rider in hit-and-run case
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven released surveillance photos of a dirt bike rider they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The incident happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of State and Grace streets. The rider struck the...
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury
The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
sheltonherald.com
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Eyewitness News
Over a dozen people hospitalized after a crash involving a CT transit bus
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Orange Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash involving a Connecticut Transit bus. The incident took place on Rt 34 near its intersection with Racebrook Road. Police say Initial information shows that the bus had stopped for a red light when it...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
Eyewitness News
Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash. Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed. They said drivers should avoid the area. A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines. They expected the...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
ALERT CENTER: Police looking for man who used fraudulent check to buy vehicle in West Babylon last month
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in West Babylon last month.
Comments / 2