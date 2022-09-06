ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery

Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#North Branford#Ct#
Eyewitness News

Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned to avoid a portion of Farmington Avenue in Farmington Thursday morning following a truck rollover crash. The crash happened at Route 4 and High Street. It involved a cement truck. “The incident was isolated to the truck, and no other vehicles were involved,”...
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek dirt bike rider in hit-and-run case

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven released surveillance photos of a dirt bike rider they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The incident happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of State and Grace streets. The rider struck the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury

The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Over a dozen people hospitalized after a crash involving a CT transit bus

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Orange Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash involving a Connecticut Transit bus. The incident took place on Rt 34 near its intersection with Racebrook Road. Police say Initial information shows that the bus had stopped for a red light when it...
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash. Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed. They said drivers should avoid the area. A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines. They expected the...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy