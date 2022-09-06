ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions 2022 season preview: What are fair expectations in Year 2?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: swindsor@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are joined by Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, and they break down everything...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers

After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency

Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls

College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL
The Spun

No. 22 Overall Recruit TJ Power Announces His Commitment

Five-star forward T.J. Power announced his verbal commitment to Duke basketball on Wednesday afternoon. Power is the No. 6 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Worcester Academy star is the No. 1 player in Massachusetts as well. Power owns...
DURHAM, NC

