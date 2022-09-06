Read full article on original website
JJ McCarthy Is How Fast?!
JJ McCarthy will get the start against Hawaii this week and he may lead the team in rushing if he's as fast as everyone says he is.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Roman Wilson To Make History On Saturday Night
Saturday nights contest between No. 4 Michigan and Hawaii will carry extra significance for junior wide receiver, Roman Wilson.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Around the Big 12 - Week 2 Score Predictions
Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions 2022 season preview: What are fair expectations in Year 2?
• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: swindsor@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are joined by Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, and they break down everything...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
247Sports
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency
Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
247Sports
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
Updated Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1 produces new favorite
After an entire offseason of talking about who had the best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award, we finally got to see the country’s top talent make their first impression and case for winning the Heisman in this weekend’s week 1 action. Ohio State quarterback...
Jaylen Harrell, Kalel Mullings talk about the 'chip on the shoulder' and the speed on the defense
Michigan football bolstered into the top five in the AP Top 25 Poll after defeating Colorado State last Saturday, 51-7. The Wolverines are sitting comfortably with a No. 4 ranking, but there are still 11 games left on the schedule and the maize and blue will be tasked to take on Hawaii this upcoming Saturday.
No. 22 Overall Recruit TJ Power Announces His Commitment
Five-star forward T.J. Power announced his verbal commitment to Duke basketball on Wednesday afternoon. Power is the No. 6 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Worcester Academy star is the No. 1 player in Massachusetts as well. Power owns...
McDaniel adds former Pro Bowlers to coaching staff. Why that matters to Dolphins players
The personalities of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and his predecessor, Brian Flores, couldn’t be more different.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP executive director Bill Hancock comments on challenges of implementing early expansion
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock addressed the odds of early expansion in comments on Thursday. Last week, news broke that the Playoff was expanding to a 12-team model. That move is set to begin in 2026, but the potential for it to take place even sooner still remains.
Reporter zings Brian Kelly after complaint about being tardy
Brian Kelly has only been the coach at LSU for one game, and his act with the media may already be old. Kelly spoke with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers’ first-year head coach decided to zing a couple of reporters who apparently arrived late.
