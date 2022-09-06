Read full article on original website
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, aged 96. The UK and the world are now reacting.
New King will have an audience with new prime minister, Liz Truss, and is expected to address nation and Commonwealth
Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid as tributes to his late grandmother. Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.Images showed Harry dressed in a black suit and carrying a black backpack over one shoulder as he boarded a British Airways flight.He was accompanied by a woman wearing...
LONDON — As the U.K. embarked on a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, members of the fashion industry paid tribute to the country’s longest-serving monarch. The queen ruled for 70 years and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year in June with a four-day weekend of festivities around Britain and the Commonwealth countries that retain strong ties to Britain. More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsPaul Smith Men's Spring 2023Queen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the Years Her health had been declining for the past year, although she continued to work and carry out public...
The BBC has cancelled the Last Night of the Proms following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The eight-week season of daily classical music concerts, which takes place mostly in London’s Royal Albert Hall, was due to conclude this weekend (10 September).A final concert was scheduled with performances from soprano Lise Davisen, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Dame Harriet Walter, and was to be led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.Following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September), however, the organisation cancelled the final two nights of concerts on Friday (9 September) and Saturday (10 September)...
