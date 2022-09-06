No matter which class you start out with in Elden Ring, you'll be able to style your character however you like as you play. Armor is aplenty in The Lands Between, and you'll be able to pick and choose pieces that suit your build and personal tastes (Fashion Souls never goes out of... fashion). There are a wide variety of styles to choose from as well - some sets feature long, flowing robes, while others have heavy plate armor to protect you from enemies that charge, fly, or sneak up behind you to kick you off a cliff.

