The 10 Best Survival Games
They don’t get as much attention as Grand Theft Auto or God of War, but the survival genre is one of the most popular in video games. From Minecraft to Valheim, survival games consistently attract large and passionate fanbases dedicated to building their own unique worlds. They’re driven by rough challenges, an endless amount of content, and the pure satisfaction of building from an axe and a campfire to town, settlements, and even entire cities.
Friendship Tasks
There are 10 Friendship tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Friendship tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Introductory Quests
The opening hours of Disney Dreamlight Valley serve as a tutorial, introducing you to the various gameplay mechanics that you'll be using throughout your magical journey. There are a tailored set of Quests to begin you on this adventure, and this page acts as a hub for them to ensure you can make it through the basics to get to the real meat of the game.
Collection Tasks
There is one Collection task to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing the Dreamlight Collection task that is available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, gems are resources you can mine from rocks using the pickaxe you get at the start of the game. You can, later on, use these gems to complete quests, gift them to other characters, or use them in a crafting station to create numerous pieces of furniture.
Cooking Tasks
There are 13 Cooking tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 13 Dreamlight Cooking tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Ratatouille
Only one character in Disney Dreamlight Valley comes from the Ratatouille universe. You will be able to interact with Remy after opening the castle door that leads to his realm. You will need to help him cook and build him a house before he can move back in and re-open the restaurant he has in the Valley.
Gardening Tasks
There are 12 Gardening tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 12 Dreamlight Gardening tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
When Is the Next Wipe?
A wipe is a restarting point in Escape from Tarkov. This is something that happens from time to time in the game and has a permanent effect on all the players on every server. However, knowing when this is going to take place is uncertain and it can be problematic for your character.
343 Industries and Halo: Is the Arranged Marriage Working? – Unlocked 560
Halo and 343 Industries was an arranged marriage from the start. After the latest sting of bad news – the cancellation of split-screen co-op – we spend an hour discussing 343's past, present, and future with the franchise. Is the arranged marriage working? Should Halo even be a "live service" game? It's a complex topic with no clear answers, but clearly it's time to have the conversation. Plus: September's Xbox Game Pass games, the Game Pass Friends & Family Plan goes live in a test market, and more!
Bill's Town (Chapter 4)
Welcome to The Last of Us' fourth chapter: Bill's Town. The walkthrough below will run you through Ellie and Joel's efforts to find a car, including every combat encounter, puzzle solution and collectible. In total, Bill's Town has eleven Artifacts, three Firefly Pendants, five Optional Conversations and one Training Manual....
How to Make Crudites
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a number of different activities to partake in, one of which is cooking. Various Quests in the game require certain recipes to be fulfilled, and an early one is Crudites. This page acts as a guide on how to make Crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as what they can be used for.
The Shy Little Robot
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
The Best Little Games I Played at Gamescom 2022
The IGN crew played a lot of games at Gamescom 2022. A lot of those were through dedicated appointments to write big previews of some of the most anticipated games out there. But my personal favorite bit of every conference is wandering down to the indie floors and seeing what gems are coming up that may not be getting the same mainstream attention, usually because their teams and budgets are much smaller.
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Seek Your Treasure! Trailer
Meet Mela and Team Star, Arven, the Pokémon League Chairwoman, Geeta, and the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon, Klawf, and more in this new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Village Tasks
There are 10 Village tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering two to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Village tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Best Armor With Passive Effects
No matter which class you start out with in Elden Ring, you'll be able to style your character however you like as you play. Armor is aplenty in The Lands Between, and you'll be able to pick and choose pieces that suit your build and personal tastes (Fashion Souls never goes out of... fashion). There are a wide variety of styles to choose from as well - some sets feature long, flowing robes, while others have heavy plate armor to protect you from enemies that charge, fly, or sneak up behind you to kick you off a cliff.
Temtem Co-op Guide
The world of Temtem allows you to play the entire campaign and more activities together! On this page we tell you how Temtem co-op and multiplayer work to ensure a smooth Temtem journey with a friend. Your platform does not matter in this process. You can connect with your friend on the same platform or with any other platform as long as you both own a copy of the game.
