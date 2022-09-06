Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
Edgewater Research survey shows voter support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.
Scoot: I signed the recall petition on behalf of those who can’t
Mayor Cantrell’s political attitude following her re-election paints a picture of a politician who seems to feel untouchable and that she can do whatever she wants to do - and that is never an attractive attribute of a politician.
Poll: Over 50% of voters support a recall of Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the crime problem may be a big part of public perceptions of Cantrell. The robocall poll was conducted by political scientist and pollster Ed Chervenak, Ph.D., of Edgewater Research, and Tony Licciardi, the developer of the “My People Vote” which is a campaign canvassing app.
Campaign season is underway; candidates work to capture voters’ attention
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Labor Day over the fall campaign season is officially underway and candidates are working to capture voters’ attention and secure their support. Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst. “You wouldn’t know it because the yard signs aren’t out but we are at...
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
Former superintendent can consult for New Orleans charter schools, state Ethics Board says
Former NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. can be a paid consultant for New Orleans charter schools after the Louisiana Board of Ethics ruled that his work would not violate state law. State law prohibits former agency heads or elected officials from working on a contractual basis for their...
Jefferson Parish inspector general names five 'high-risk' areas office will probe in 2023
Jefferson Parish’s taxpayer-funded government watchdog has released a list of five “high-risk” areas it will audit and evaluate in 2023, including how the parish spent $84 million in federal pandemic aid. The Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office also plans to scrutinize the parish’s fire protection and suppression...
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
“That’s bull!” Gordon Plaza argument leads to shouting match between NOLA council members
The ongoing dispute between the City of New Orleans and Gordon Plaza homeowners blew up in a meeting of the New Orleans City Council. The homeowners blasted the Council, and then, two council members blasted each other.
The “Big Health Event” to offer free health screenings, fitness tips and more
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.
ZURIK: New questions surrounding pay for former sheriff’s office employee
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emails from FOX 8 News to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office go unanswered. Those emails asked if Sheriff Susan Hutson overpaid one of her former top employees. “I think it flies in the face of what the sheriff ran on. A platform of promising the...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
City officials announce $80M package to retain and recruit NOPD officers
On Thursday afternoon, city leaders held a press conference to discuss short-term and long-term NOPD policy changes.
DCFS aiming to combat manpower shortage in wake of toddler deaths
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders at the beleaguered Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services say they are taking steps to ease a severe problem with manpower and child protection. There have been a number of recent deaths blamed in part on a lack of oversight and some say a complete overhaul is in order.
Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
$6.5 million secured for 9th Ward ‘Field of Dreams’ but more is needed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A series of Fox 8 investigations into the Ninth Ward “Field of Dreams” revealed the prior board spent $1 million meant for the field, but nothing was built. Now, three years after our initial reports, state and federal leaders are putting up additional money to make the dream a reality.
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
