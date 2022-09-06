A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO