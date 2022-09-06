ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Edgewater Research survey shows voter support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell

A new survey on Wednesday showed that a slight majority of New Orleans registered voters support the recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Fifty five percent of the 400 respondents to an automated "robopoll" said they favored ousting the mayor, while another 37% said Cantrell should remain in office and 8% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 by Edgewater Research and My People Vote. It only surveyed voters via landline and has a 4.8% margin of error.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Poll: Over 50% of voters support a recall of Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the crime problem may be a big part of public perceptions of Cantrell. The robocall poll was conducted by political scientist and pollster Ed Chervenak, Ph.D., of Edgewater Research, and Tony Licciardi, the developer of the “My People Vote” which is a campaign canvassing app.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

The “Big Health Event” to offer free health screenings, fitness tips and more

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

DCFS aiming to combat manpower shortage in wake of toddler deaths

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders at the beleaguered Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services say they are taking steps to ease a severe problem with manpower and child protection. There have been a number of recent deaths blamed in part on a lack of oversight and some say a complete overhaul is in order.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

