There is No Light Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Fight through a hostile world filled with bloodthirsty enemies to save your only family. Continue reading to learn more about There is No Light, it’s release date, gameplay, and story. There is No Light Release Date: September 19, 2022. There is No Light will release on September 19, 2022...
Battlefield is getting a “narrative campaign”
After four years of not having a single-player campaign mode, we are finally getting one. Read on to learn more about Battlefield’s plan for a “narrative campaign”. When Battlefield 2042 came out, it did not have a single-player campaign. Instead, most of the story is inside the game’s multiplayer modes. This allowed the development team […] The post Battlefield is getting a “narrative campaign” appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atomic Heart release date delayed
If you were looking forward to getting your copy of Atomic Heart, you may have to wait a little longer. Continue reading to know more about the Atomic Heart release date delay, and when you can expect it to come out. In their tweet from August 25, Atomic Heart developer...
Genshin Impact 3.0: Second Phase Banners Revealed!
The second half of Genshin Impact 3.0 banners have been officially announced. Ganyu, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and the Everlasting Moonglow are some of the featured 5 stars this phase. Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Second Phase. Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Banner. The official announcements officially revealed the full banners of “Plenilune...
