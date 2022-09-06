Read full article on original website
LaFantasma
3d ago
A good thing to look for is whether the contractor has a license issues by State of Tennessee Dept of Commerce and Insurance and is insured and bonded.
Colleen
2d ago
What I meant was just because she believed in someone she should not be penalized and I have to keep paying and paying it said that she was taken advantage of
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
WSMV
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
WSMV 4 Investigates: How to avoid robocall scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone has experienced those annoying robocalls and they appear to be occurring even more these days. There are warning signs to look for to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft. There has been an increase in the amount of robocalls and texts, recently. Consumer experts...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
WSMV
UPS to hire estimated 1,500 employees for holiday season in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPS announced Wednesday it plans to hire an estimated 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS said the company is gearing up to meet customer needs ahead of the holiday season. They said the positions are primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers. Both seasonal package car and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and package handler positions pay up to $20 per hour.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
fox17.com
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
WSMV
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
WSMV
Arsonist at large following late August fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials said they are working to identify the persons involved in an arson investigation. NFD said on Twitter that Arson Investigators need help identifying the persons responsible for setting fire to the “Blum North” business located in the 1000 block of Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd on August 31st.
WSMV
Nashville: No license plate readers in imposing abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s city council has decided that law enforcement will be prohibited from using license plate readers to enforce Tennessee’s anti-abortion laws. The move comes after Tennessee enacted one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S. last month. Under the law, almost all...
WTOV 9
Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A puppy was thrown out of a car at a Nashville intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Hayden Wadell said he on his way home from getting lunch with family in Germantown when he saw a silver car slowdown in the intersection off of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive.
WSMV
TSU small farm expo returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being suspended for more than two years following the 2020 tornado, the Tennessee State University annual Small Farm Expo is back. “It’s great to see that the tornado didn’t really stop the show, it just kind of delayed us for a moment, but we are quickly bouncing back,” stated Emmanuel Wallace, Grad Student.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
WSMV
UpRise Nashville helps people learn work skills to better themselves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families. UpRise Nashville is working to change that one man and woman at a time. The non-profit based inside West End Community Church is training the unemployed and underemployed in...
Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation
A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Missing man out of Nashville found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert after the missing 67-year-old man was located on Thursday morning. According to TBI, Theodore Thoms went missing out of Nashville in a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans. Thoms has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.
generalaviationnews.com
Cylinder failure fatal for three
On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
