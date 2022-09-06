NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A puppy was thrown out of a car at a Nashville intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Hayden Wadell said he on his way home from getting lunch with family in Germantown when he saw a silver car slowdown in the intersection off of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO