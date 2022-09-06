Read full article on original website
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher
Authorities in Tennessee said on Tuesday that a body found in a Memphis-area neighborhood has been identified as belonging to a missing teacher who disappeared four days ago.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police Investigate Death of Idaho Infant Left in Hot Parked Car
A family called the police and said their child had been left in the car and was unresponsive. It was reportedly 100 degrees at the time.
Woman reported missing, last seen in Bellflower
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic,...
Family Horrified as Man Shot to Death at Engagement Party, Suspect Remains on the Run
The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez...
Suspects hit victim head-on in St. Clair Shores carjacking police believe is connected to other crimes
Police in St. Clair Shores believe a carjacking early Friday morning may be related to a string of other crimes in the city. The suspects are believed to be between 15-18 years old.
