Public Safety

HeySoCal

15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting

Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing, last seen in Bellflower

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
TheDailyBeast

Family Horrified as Man Shot to Death at Engagement Party, Suspect Remains on the Run

The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez...
ANAHEIM, CA

