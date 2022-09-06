Read full article on original website
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Alabama triple murder suspect seeks to prohibit the death penalty due to intellectual disability
Attorneys for a man charged in connection with a triple murder in Guntersville filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
WSFA
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018. Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June. Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018....
WSFA
Six years later, Rickem Samuels’ murder remains unsolved
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rickem Samuels’s mother, Ericka Davis, remembers her son as a good kid. Smart, respectful, and hardworking. All of that was taken away from her when he disappeared. “Rickem had a heart of gold,” Ericka Davis said. “I can’t even remember a time in Rickem’s life...
WSFA
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
WSFA
Prattville police searching for woman missing over a week
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Aug. 29. Authorities say 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans was last seen in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville. She may have been driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama license plate number 32A039B.
California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Alabama murder
ALABAMA (WRBL) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to a 2017 Tuscaloosa County murder. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, on Aug. 31, 2022, Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping. Confetti-Duenas, of San Francisco, was […]
WAAY-TV
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday. Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.
Alabama business owner works to ease Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
A small Alabama business owner is doing his part to help those affected by the water crisis in Mississippi. Lorenzo Martin has spent the last few days collecting water cases to send to the neighboring state, according to a news report. “Sometimes you can sit back and watch things happen....
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
utv44.com
Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
alabamanews.net
Selma Woman Killed in Dallas County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Selma woman has been killed in a wreck in Dallas County. State troopers say 42-year-old Tamica Donaldson was driving a car that hit a signpost and a tree. Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash happened at...
California woman pleads guilty in beating, shooting death of young Tuscaloosa County mother
A California woman has pleaded guilty to the 2017 kidnapping and killing of a young Tuscaloosa County mother. Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court last week to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
WSFA
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,. Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
