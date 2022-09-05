Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
Albany Herald
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was identified as the person found dead Monday in the rear of a vacant duplex in the Tennessee city, roughly 7.5 miles from where surveillance video shows she was forced into an SUV early Friday, Memphis police said.
Albany Herald
Suspect in Memphis teacher's abduction and death ordered held without bond
A man suspected of abducting and killing a Memphis teacher who was out jogging was temporarily ordered held without bond Wednesday on a murder charge that was added after her body was identified. Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher after kidnapping her in Memphis early Friday, appeared...
localmemphis.com
'This is no way for us to live' | Memphis mayor speaks about shooting spree
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked about the shooting spree that left several people dead on Wednesday. He discusses the suspect's criminal past.
Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
localmemphis.com
Mayor: Shooting spree suspect had been released from prison 6 months ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man responsible for a string of shootings across Memphis had been released from Shelby County Correctional Center less than six months ago, Mayor Jim Strickland said. Ezekiel Kelly is accused of shooting seven people in a series of crimes Wednesday. Four people died and three...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East at 4:35 p.m. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time. If […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’
A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Man arrested for kidnapping mother, 1-year-old child at Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a week after a woman and her one-year-old child were kidnapped at a Memphis target, a man was arrested for the crime, according to Memphis Police. Police said that 25-year-old Will Hayes is one of two men who forced a mother and her child into a car at gunpoint and kidnapped the pair from a Target on Highway 64 on August 31, 2022.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis leaders, law enforcement provide update on shooting death of 2-year-old
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis leaders and law enforcement provided an update about the shooting death of a two-year-old. A West Memphis mother is one step closer to getting closure after a third arrest was made in the death of her son, Jadaka Jimerson. In June, Jimerson was...
