ca.gov
Caltrans to Begin State Route 4 Old River Bridge Maintenance Project at San Joaquin/Contra Costa County Line
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Caltrans is preparing to begin a bridge preventative maintenance and rehabilitation project that will make necessary upgrades and repairs of the Old River Bridge on State Route 4 (SR-4), located at the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line, east of Discover Bay. This project is required...
NBC Bay Area
Barry Fire Burns 50 Acres in Contra Costa County
Crews are battling a vegetation fire in Contra Costa County Tuesday, fire officials confirmed. The Barry Fire has burned 50 acres on Barry Hill Road, just south of Highway 4 near Martinez and Crockett, the same area where a fire broke out Monday. Cal Fire says four tankers and a...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home
At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
eastcountytoday.net
Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke
A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested in Standoff as CHP, Caltrans Clear Wood Street Encampment in Oakland
About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans land along Wood Street in Oakland Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But, the removal of the residents and...
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters working to contain grass fire near Martinez
Fire crews are gaining ground on the Mill Fire on Highway 4 near Martinez in Contra Costa County. Cal Fire tankers and helicopters made quick work from above. A horse stable was briefly threatened.
NBC Bay Area
Underground Electrical Fire Knocks Power Out in Morgan Hill
An underground electrical fire in Morgan Hill is causing power outages, Cal Fire announced on Tuesday. The electrical fire is in the area of Del Monte Avenue and Del Monte Lane. The outages are affecting between 500 and 5,000 customers, according to PG&E.
Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier.The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down 2-Alarm Structure Fire Near Downtown Benicia
The Benicia Fire Department knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. The department wrote on Twitter just after 2:15 p.m. that firefighters were still on scene for the fire in the 600 block of Military East. The fire has been knocked down, but crews expect to...
Update: Fast-moving 2-alarm fire in Martinez hills 75% contained
CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the...
Building fire reported in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Residents, Business Owners Worried About Record Temperatures
As the extended heat wave continues, Contra Costa County cities are still experiencing some of the hottest temperatures in the Bay Area. One of those cities is Brentwood, where the heat has been a challenge for both residents and business owners. Mother Rachel Reposa told NBC Bay Area her kids...
kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
NBC Bay Area
City of San Jose Could Take Legal Action Against PG&E Amid Power Outages
San Jose's mayor advised PG&E on Thursday that the city will seek legal action if the utility doesn't present an urgent plan to replace or repair its failing infrastructure after more than 30,000 households and three hospitals experienced power outages amid this week's heat wave. Residents and businesses were left...
