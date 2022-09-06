ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Barry Fire Burns 50 Acres in Contra Costa County

Crews are battling a vegetation fire in Contra Costa County Tuesday, fire officials confirmed. The Barry Fire has burned 50 acres on Barry Hill Road, just south of Highway 4 near Martinez and Crockett, the same area where a fire broke out Monday. Cal Fire says four tankers and a...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered

The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
FORESTHILL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home

At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke

A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier.The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.
RODEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Knock Down 2-Alarm Structure Fire Near Downtown Benicia

The Benicia Fire Department knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. The department wrote on Twitter just after 2:15 p.m. that firefighters were still on scene for the fire in the 600 block of Military East. The fire has been knocked down, but crews expect to...
CBS San Francisco

Update: Fast-moving 2-alarm fire in Martinez hills 75% contained

CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the...
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

Building fire reported in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
ANTIOCH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
kalw.org

Concord declares excessive heat emergency

Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of San Jose Could Take Legal Action Against PG&E Amid Power Outages

San Jose's mayor advised PG&E on Thursday that the city will seek legal action if the utility doesn't present an urgent plan to replace or repair its failing infrastructure after more than 30,000 households and three hospitals experienced power outages amid this week's heat wave. Residents and businesses were left...
SAN JOSE, CA

