Wichita Falls residents celebrate the ‘unofficial’ end of summer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Labor Day, the holiday that means it’s the end of summer. But the holiday actually began in the late 1800s and was designed to honor workers.

While that’s still the case, some folks use the day off to enjoy some fun with family or heading to the pool to cool off.

“We’ve had a pretty good crowd today. A lot of people are just coming for a couple of hours and then leaving for their picnics and stuff,” General Manager of Castaway Cove Steve Vaughn said.

Vaughn says the 2022 season has been great for the park, and it’s always a nice feeling seeing everyone spend these last days of summer with them.

“We have guests, I was just talking to a gentleman from Amarillo that comes up here every year, and this time of the year is kind of sad because you’re telling everybody we’re fixing to close down and we’ll see you next year,” Vaughn said.

While the holiday is a time to honor all of the hard workers around us, for the little ones, they really enjoy having an extra day off of school, enjoying their favorites.

“Especially the cliffhanger, like the cliffhanger is so fun because at first you start flying and then you get on it and it’s so fun! And, there’s so many fun rides and stuff, a wave pool, there’s a lazy river,” one child said.

“I’m actually having a lot of fun. I like to go to the kiddie pool and the lazy river and make friends with the lifeguards because sometimes they give me free drinks,” another child said.

If you didn’t get to make it out to Castaway Cove this season, don’t worry, it’ll be next year before you know it.

“We’ll be opening in May, and we’ll start selling season passes around black Friday,” Vaughn said.

So no matter how you spent this Labor Day we hope you enjoyed it!

