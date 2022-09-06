Read full article on original website
ccbiznews.com
Permit rejected for Corpus Christi offshore oil terminal
The Environmental Protection Agency dealt a setback to a proposed oil terminal that would operate offshore of Corpus Christi. The agency advised Bluewater Texas Terminal it would not approve its permit application because the project would allow excessive emissions. In a letter dated Sept. 1, the EPA advised that Bluewater...
texasstandard.org
EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi
The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward. It’s a setback for the Bluewater...
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
Nueces County tax rate could go down, but the amount of taxes you pay might not
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever Nueces County Commissioners gather to talk about the county budget there is typically at least some disagreement on the question of, "how much?" During their Wednesday meeting, Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per...
Local medication assistance program sees an increase in clients due to inflation
For anyone struggling to pay for prescriptions, The Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center may be able to help.
Corpus Christi residents learning to conserve water through restrictions
Kings Crossing resident Tim Dowling is now watering his lawn once a week because of the restrictions. He said once the restrictions are lifted, he will go back to watering twice a week.
New sinkhole forms on Amistad St., as City allocates more than $130 million for public works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi officially adopted its 2023 budget this week. The city plans for more than $130 million, one of the largest portions, to go directly to fixing streets. “The city, you know, after decades of neglect is in need of this,” said...
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will...
Unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend stays stagnant at 5.8%
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Now Hiring" signs are still very common in local restaurants and stores as 10,000 job openings are available for the taking. Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said, the unemployment rate is now back up to 5.8%. The job industry took a massive hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
Inflation forces Fruit Barn to close its doors
After surviving Harvey and COVID-19, it was rising inflation rates made it harder to make a profit and keep their supply stocked.
Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break. A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall. The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews...
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Transplant Recalls U.S. on Brink of Nuclear War
By Mark SilbersteinSchool children routinely practiced bomb drills, crawling under their classroom desks, wrapping their arms tightly over their heads ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
South Texas Red Cross chapter currently in need of healthcare, mental health professionals
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day workers with the American Red Cross see the heartbreak and stress of those coping with loss. Not only do they deliver hands-on care during devastating circumstances, they also offer mental health support. Whether you're talking fire, flood or some other unexpected calamity, one...
Vendors remain optimistic of Trade Center's anticipated re-opening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vendors have been impacted by the power outage at the Corpus Christi Trade Center. The popular shopping destination has been without power for two weeks, with AEP Texas telling 3NEWS Tuesday that the center had electrical issues with its service breaker that need to be fixed before they can open.
City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets
Animal Care Services wants to remind residents that all cats and dogs must be registered with the City and microchipped.
