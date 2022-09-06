Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
There are 2 new additions to the Minnesota Vikings injury report
On Wednesday’s injury report, the Minnesota Vikings only had one player on it. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (biceps) was listed as limited and appeared on the list again on Thursday afternoon. Joining him on the list were two players: Lewis Cine and Alexander Mattison. Mattison did not practice due...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The nonsense of the NFL preseason is finally over and the 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means the time for speculation is over and the time for results is here. Well, almost over. There is still time for some Minnesota Vikings’ bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 1 vs. the Green Bay Packers. What will the Vikings 2022 NFL season bring? The Vikings 2022 roster is one of the best in the league, and few teams did as much as Minnesota did to upgrade its chances this season. For that reason, many of the Vikings’ predictions for 2022 are quite optimistic.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Vikings coach goes viral for graphic description of Jalen Reagor
They love Jalen Reagor in Minnesota, apparently. The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles in late August. Reagor is a wide receiver, but Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels is very excited about the possibility of having Reagor as a punt returner. Daniels drew attention for his...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0