Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers

Hope
2d ago
Go ahead Clevlend coach show us all how smart you are...blahahahah. Browns talking down on on any player or team is absolutely hilarious!!!!!!! hahahah
Eleanora Jackson
1d ago
Cleveland Brown’s has this coming to them, As dirty as they did Baker Mayfield, I hope he Has The Very Best Game Of His Life, Send The Browns Back To Cleveland Cry Like Their New QB I Am So Mad I have been A Browns Fan for 66 years Now I Just Want To Be A Baker Mayfield Fan And Say Thanks For What You Did For Are City and I Hate What They Did To You. So On Sunday Baker Give It ever thing you got, But watch some one might try to hurt you so you can’t play anymore
LT24
2d ago
I hope Mayfield does well with the Panthers. Browns have been consistently wasting talent for decades.
