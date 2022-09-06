ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 43

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
2d ago

Why would any woman wear “heels” to a amusement park, especially Cedar Point. Mariah Carey is totally a diva, and that’s no compliment in this situation.

Reply(1)
10
Patience Myers
2d ago

cedar point is a great place to go I used go all the time as a kid I loved it. everyone should experience cedar point and if they still have the raptor that also and indoor rollercoaster

Reply
4
t.a.h.
3d ago

Enjoy. I’m too old to ride anymore. And too fat. Love cedar point though. Many fond memories.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sandusky, OH
Entertainment
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WKYC

Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
cleveland19.com

Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on their Twitter account today the retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster. This announcement comes almost one month after the announcement of their new “Boardwalk” midway, as well as the park’s 18th roller coaster, the Wild Mouse. The park will...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Cedar Point#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Labor Day#Amusement Park#Music Video#Superstar#Moroccan#Cedarpoint
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo explains how wolf got loose on Labor Day

CLEVELAND — We’re learning more about how a wolf became loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo earlier this week. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Zoo tells 3News the Mexican Gray Wolf named Sarra had “breached an outdoor, off-exhibit containment by way of scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of the enclosure. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working on modifications to prevent a breach in the future."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November

CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy