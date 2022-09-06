ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WPFO

Sea Dogs ready for playoff chase

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies are playing Game 3 of a six-game series, with the Dogs beginning the night two games up on Somerset in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The Dogs came back late Wednesday night to pull out a wild 4-2 win. Izzy...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine has more than 30 female athletic directors for first time

PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Student hit by truck at Bates College

LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Topsham eagle scout helps spruce up memorial to twin towers

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Following in his father's footsteps, a Topsham boy is giving back to the community. Colby Porter is an eagle scout. He's been working diligently to enhance the twin towers near Mt. Ararat High School. He says those same towers were built in 2002 by his dad...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland restaurant listed as one of best new places to eat in U.S.

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A restaurant that opened earlier this year in Portland is off to a great start, recently being named one of the best new places to eat in the country. According to the Bangor Daily News, Regards, a restaurant that serves Maine seafood with a blend of Mexican, Japanese, and Californian cuisine, got a spot in the top 50 in the food magazine Bon Appetit.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

93-year-old Maine woman dies in Albion rollover crash

ALBION (WGME) -- A 93-year-old Maine woman died after her car went off the road and rolled over in Albion on Monday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 505 Unity Road around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say a car driven by 93-year-old Elva LaPointe of...
ALBION, ME
WPFO

Portland unveils new artwork at local bus shelters

PORTLAND (WGME) – If you're taking the bus in Portland, you'll likely see some new artwork brightening up the city. Thursday, five new art installations on bus shelters were unveiled. "Creative Portland" says local artists were hired to create public art installations as part of the groups' "Creative Bus...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Massachusetts man charged with murder in Deering Oaks Park shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man has been arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland Wednesday night. Omal was shot in Deering Oaks Park just after 6:30 p.m. and died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center. On Thursday, investigators say they arrested 38-year-old Amin Awies...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
CASCO, ME
WPFO

Man hospitalized after being shot in Portland's Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting at Deering Oaks Park in Portland. Police on the scene had evidence markers covering a bench that faces the pond. Police say around 6:30 p.m., they responded to a reported shooting. One man was shot and brought to...
PORTLAND, ME

