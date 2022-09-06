Read full article on original website
WPFO
Sea Dogs ready for playoff chase
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies are playing Game 3 of a six-game series, with the Dogs beginning the night two games up on Somerset in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The Dogs came back late Wednesday night to pull out a wild 4-2 win. Izzy...
WPFO
Maine has more than 30 female athletic directors for first time
PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.
WPFO
Maine high school football teams do their part to help raise autism awareness
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night, also known as Autism Awareness Night. Many coaching staffs throughout the state, including the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls, will be sporting colorful autism awareness T-shirts. The program started back in 2017 and has grown each and every year.
WPFO
Railcycle in Thorndike offers unique way to enjoy the Maine outdoors
THORNDIKE (WGME) -- If you are looking for a unique way to enjoy the Maine outdoors, we may have something for you. Dan Capwell is taking guests along a scenic railcycle ride on the Belfast Moosehead Lake Railroad tracks once a week in Thorndike. You pedal and the railcycle does...
WPFO
Student hit by truck at Bates College
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
WPFO
Topsham eagle scout helps spruce up memorial to twin towers
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Following in his father's footsteps, a Topsham boy is giving back to the community. Colby Porter is an eagle scout. He's been working diligently to enhance the twin towers near Mt. Ararat High School. He says those same towers were built in 2002 by his dad...
WPFO
Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
WPFO
Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
WPFO
Severe shortage of ed-techs could move some Portland students to 4-day weeks
PORTLAND (WGME) – A severe shortage of ed-techs in Portland's special education program is forcing the school district to consider a rotating four-day week for some students if the situation gets much worse. The school year started with more than 500 openings for ed-techs throughout Maine. Portland, alone, is...
WPFO
Portland restaurant listed as one of best new places to eat in U.S.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A restaurant that opened earlier this year in Portland is off to a great start, recently being named one of the best new places to eat in the country. According to the Bangor Daily News, Regards, a restaurant that serves Maine seafood with a blend of Mexican, Japanese, and Californian cuisine, got a spot in the top 50 in the food magazine Bon Appetit.
WPFO
93-year-old Maine woman dies in Albion rollover crash
ALBION (WGME) -- A 93-year-old Maine woman died after her car went off the road and rolled over in Albion on Monday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 505 Unity Road around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say a car driven by 93-year-old Elva LaPointe of...
WPFO
Auburn invites public to 4th annual Riverwalk Brews and Blues Festival this weekend
AUBURN (WGME) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Auburn is inviting you to the city for food, drinks and music. The city is hosting its fourth annual Riverwalk Brews and Blues Festival Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to Court Street. The city...
WPFO
Portland food trucks say business is down after being forced to move on Eastern Prom
PORTLAND (WGME) – Food trucks on Portland’s Eastern Prom are a summer staple, but some operators say business went down hill after they were forced to move to a parking lot. The “Mr. Tuna” truck has been in Portland for years, but the owner says this summer, sales...
WPFO
Portland unveils new artwork at local bus shelters
PORTLAND (WGME) – If you're taking the bus in Portland, you'll likely see some new artwork brightening up the city. Thursday, five new art installations on bus shelters were unveiled. "Creative Portland" says local artists were hired to create public art installations as part of the groups' "Creative Bus...
WPFO
Massachusetts man charged with murder in Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man has been arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland Wednesday night. Omal was shot in Deering Oaks Park just after 6:30 p.m. and died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center. On Thursday, investigators say they arrested 38-year-old Amin Awies...
WPFO
Portland police expected to address recent violence at Friday press conference
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are expected to hold a news conference Friday, where the department is expected to address a number of recent violent crimes. Over the past week, officers have reported at least five shooting incidents in different parts of the city. Wednesday night, a man was shot...
WPFO
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
WPFO
Man hospitalized after being shot in Portland's Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting at Deering Oaks Park in Portland. Police on the scene had evidence markers covering a bench that faces the pond. Police say around 6:30 p.m., they responded to a reported shooting. One man was shot and brought to...
WPFO
Health care, quality of life put two Maine cities on list of best places to retire
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new retirement survey has named two cities in Maine on its list of best places to retire. Quality of life, activities and affordability were three of the top criteria to determine the rankings on the list of the best cities to retire. The new WalletHub...
WPFO
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
