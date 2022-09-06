Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
NBC Bay Area
Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat
Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees. This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend. Monty Clark was at...
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
KTVU FOX 2
Excessive heat: Bay Area among hottest spot in U.S., maybe planet?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area temperatures this week were among the hottest in the nation and possibly even on the planet. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed out that Livermore, Calif. topped a record-breaking 116 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, while Palm Springs, Calif. in Riverside County, and Phoenix, Ariz., both reached 114 and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees.
Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches
"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Families Struggle With Heat-Related Power Outages for the Fifth Day in a Row
More than 13,000 people in Santa Clara County were in the dark Wednesday night despite California ISO avoiding rotating blackouts. It was day five and the heat was still on, leaving families frustrated. “We’re getting kind of angry, we're frustrated with each other in the house, we’re like ‘ugh what's...
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
