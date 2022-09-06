Read full article on original website
Dirt Late Model Dream Results: September 7, 2022 (Eldora Speedway)
Eldora Speedway results from the $128,000 to win dirt race; Feature race concluded. Tonight, the World 100 week begins at Eldora Speedway. First up, the 1/2-mile dirt track is set to conclude the Dirt Late Model Dream paying $128k to the winner. The race rained out in the middle of the feature several months ago.
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch back to Hendrick Motorsports?
Could two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing and reunite with an organization which he left a decade and a half ago?. It’s not a stretch to say that Kyle Busch has been linked to almost every team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage in recent weeks as he remains unsigned by Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
NASCAR: JGR, Toyota in for a Kyle Busch ‘surprise’?
Kyle Busch remains without a deal to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and they aren’t the only team interested. Back in April when Kyle Busch made several cryptic comments about his contract situation with Joe Gibbs Racing and the associated sponsorship search, with M&M’s set to leave the #18 team following the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, many chalked it up to Kyle Busch being Kyle Busch.
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
World 100 Results: September 8, 2022 (Eldora Speedway)
Tonight, it’s the first of three World 100 nights at Eldora Speedway. The half-mile dirt track is set to pay $10,000-to-win in two 25 Lap Features. View Eldora Speedway results from World 100 weekend below. Eldora Menu: World 100. Sept 8 | Sept 9 | Sept 10. Feature 1.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
NASCAR preview: Kansas Speedway playoff weekend 2022
NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway for some crucial playoff racing in the Cup Series and Truck Series. Plus, the Xfinity Series nears the playoffs.
