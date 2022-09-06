ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch back to Hendrick Motorsports?

Could two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing and reunite with an organization which he left a decade and a half ago?. It’s not a stretch to say that Kyle Busch has been linked to almost every team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage in recent weeks as he remains unsigned by Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcgaha
Person
Erica Enders
Person
Austin Williams
Person
Leah Pruett
Person
Bo Butner
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Robert Hight
Person
Antron Brown
Person
Matt Hagan
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: JGR, Toyota in for a Kyle Busch ‘surprise’?

Kyle Busch remains without a deal to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and they aren’t the only team interested. Back in April when Kyle Busch made several cryptic comments about his contract situation with Joe Gibbs Racing and the associated sponsorship search, with M&M’s set to leave the #18 team following the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, many chalked it up to Kyle Busch being Kyle Busch.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucas Oil Indianapolis#Hendrickcars Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy