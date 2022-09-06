OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO