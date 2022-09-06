Read full article on original website
JRB Chicagoguy
3d ago
this isn't a business City, it's not an industrial city, it's not even a city. it's a big suburb that was founded on the basis of being a resort town for children. can you show me another 160,000 home for over a half a million dollars? that area borders a ghetto for crying out loud. it's the crossroads. Orlando is way too failed and for sure decayed for these inflated prices.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
5 Family-Friendly Activities to Do in OrlandoBecca COrlando, FL
Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top PicksTiffany PantozziOrlando, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
bungalower
Barnie’s Coffee to renovate Winter Park store
Barnie’s Coffee and Tea (Website) will renovate its flagship cafe space on Winter Park’s Park Avenue later this year. The renovation will feature a more modern design and new seating as well as new lunch menu items to complement the store refresh, which is expected to begin in January 2023. To facilitate the renovations, they will be closed for approximately three weeks with renovations expected to be completed in February 2023.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix store count in Florida grows as new market opens in Clermont
Lakeland, Florida-based Publix opened its newest store on Thursday at Clermont Town Center in Clermont, Florida, just west of Orlando. The 29,486-square-foot store, located at 1720 East Highway 50 in Clermont, is the grocery retailer’s latest in a string of store openings in Florida, Publix said. “We are pleased...
sltablet.com
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casa Feliz in Winter Park to receive official marker as Florida historic site
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The city of Winter Park and Friends of Casa Feliz will dedicate an official marker to commemorate the old mansion as a historic site. The ceremony will happen at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Casa Feliz, or “happy...
orangeobserver.com
Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy
It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
IN THIS ARTICLE
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
New Crisp and Green concept opening in Winter Park Village
Minnesota-based Crisp and Green (Website) is scheduled to open its first Central Florida location in Winter Park sometime in October 2022. The new restaurant will open in Suite A 101 and is one of 40 new locations the chain has planned to open over the next two years. According to a press release, the chain specializes in “nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best Things To Do in Orlando for Adults (2022) – Including Theme Parks
Orlando – The Metropolis Stunning – is the third-largest metropolis in Florida. It's a veritable playground for theme parks and resorts, internet hosting each Common Metropolis Studios and Walt Disney World. Because of this, it's seemingly custom-built for holidaymakers and guests, and particularly households with youngsters. However there...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park.
scottjosephorlando.com
Magical Dining Recommendation: Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe
One of the questions I’m asked most frequently – not as much as “What’s your favorite restaurant?” but more than “How come you’re not fat” and “Really, you’re still writing reviews? I thought you were retired/dead.” – is “Is there anything new in town?”
WESH
Two-story Orlando building catches on fire, roof collapses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene of a fire Wednesday. The fire happened around 12 a.m. at a two-story building on North Westmoreland Drive. As a result of the heavily involved fire, there was a roof collapse, the fire department said. On Aug. 24,...
Crews battle fire at Orlando house — again
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of what caused a house to go up in flames in Orlando early Wednesday. Firefighters responded to Westmoreland Drive near Washington Street shortly after midnight. It took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.
orangeobserver.com
Frozen custard on its way to Ocoee
There could be a new place to get a sweet treat in Ocoee if Andy’s Frozen Custard is approved for the plaza at the corner of Maguire Road and West Colonial Drive. The new center already is home to other eateries — Southern Steer Butcher, Tijuana Flats, Vitality Bowls, Smack Wings - Ocoee and the new Sonny’s BBQ. Pearle Vision, UrgentVet and Dentists of Ocoee also occupy space in the plaza, and The Joint Chiropractic is coming soon as well.
Pedestrian hit by 3 cars in Orlando, reports say
A pedestrian crossing a major roadway in Orlando early Thursday morning was struck by three cars, according to reports.
Comments / 4