Arizona man accused of killing 5-year-old niece, 3 other family members

By David Propper
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing four family members, including his 5-year-old niece, inside an Arizona home Sunday, police said.

Richard Wilson is facing four first-degree murder charges connected to grisly scene in the Casa Grande-area that deputies rushed to around 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a frantic 911 call, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims were the alleged killer’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and 5-year-old niece Renaya White, according to the sheriff’s office.

When authorities arrived at the home, the suspect was still there with the four bodies, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Mark Lamb said a “terrible tragedy hit our community.”

“This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family,” Lamb said in a statement. “While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected.”

Wilson is being held on $2.5 million bail inside Pinal County Jail.

The investigation was ongoing as details were sparse Monday. A motive for the slayings was unclear and police did not reveal how the four relatives were murdered.

