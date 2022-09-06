ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

1 Way Logan Huntzberger Was Different From Rory Gilmore’s Other Beaus (Aside From His Money)

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Logan Huntzberger was Rory Gilmore’s college boyfriend. While the couple was on-and-off, Logan was Rory’s most significant and serious love interest during Gilmore Girls’ original run and the Netflix revival. Unlike Dean Forrester and Jess Mariano, Logan appeared to have significant staying power. That might be because he was markedly different from her other boyfriends in one important way, besides the fact that his family was unimaginably rich, of course.

Jess Mariano and Dean Forrester both tried to mold Rory into what they wanted

Rory Gilmore dated Dean as a high school sophomore. Their relationship lasted two years, and while it was mostly caring, Rory and Dean did have fights. Dean idolized Rory, chased after her, and unraveled when she didn’t give him exactly what he wanted. Jess was seemingly immediately obsessed with Rory and didn’t care that she was dating Dean. Rory and Jess dated briefly during their senior year of high school, and while their relationship wasn’t long, it was rife with drama. Jess and Dean were different people, but they had one thing in common. Jess and Dean both put Rory on a pedestal and, at the same time, failed to treat her with respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MwG8_0hjMo18p00
Jared Padalecki and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

While Jess and Dean put Rory on a pedestal, they each tried to mold her into the person they envisioned for themselves. Dean wanted someone a bit more subservient and traditional. When it was clear Rory would never be that girl, he couldn’t handle it. He eventually found that in Lindsay Lister , although their marriage ended in divorce. Jess was more interested in a partner who could be the Bonnie to his Clyde. When Rory couldn’t fulfill that role, he sulked.

Logan was the only one of Rory’s boyfriends who didn’t idolize her, initially

Jess and Dean might have been completely different people, but when it all shook out, they both treated Rory with a fair bit of disrespect. Logan was the only one of Rory’s love interests who didn’t idolize her. That’s not a bad thing, either. In not putting Rory on a pedestal, he was willing to accept her as she was, flaws and all. Logan was not instantly enamored with Rory, although he was certainly intrigued. That allowed the couple to feel each other out and develop a much more equal relationship.

Sean Gunn, the actor who portrayed Kirk Gleason for all seven seasons, weighed in on Rory’s love life when he appeared on Scott Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In . Gunn noted that he was team Logan because Logan was the only one of Rory’s love interests who saw her as an equal and treated her as such.

Will Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore end up together, eventually?

Netflix doesn’t appear to have plans to make a second revival season, at least not right now. Fans, however, are clamoring for it. It has been more than five years since Rory revealed that she was pregnant, and fans of the original series want to see what Rory is like as a mother. Fans of Rory and Logan together admittedly wish to see if the couple managed to work things out. So, would Rory and Logan end up together if a second revival were to happen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347kyZ_0hjMo18p00
Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger | Netflix

It’s hard to imagine a world where Logan isn’t a part of Rory’s life, especially when you consider that Logan is most likely the father of Rory’s child. It is hard to say whether they’d have a romantic relationship again, though. When fans last left Rory and Logan, she was pregnant, and he was planning to marry Odette , an heiress that his parents appeared to handpick for him.

Logan was never one to go blindly with what his father said, so we could see him calling off the wedding if Rory revealed her pregnancy to him. You can never count him out, but there appeared to be another man vying for her affections, albeit subtle in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life . Jess Mariano alluded to unrequited feelings for Rory. Still, the storyline wasn’t particularly developed. Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino could go two ways with the storyline if she ever gets to pen a second revival.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Is Logan and Rory’s Relationship Supposed to Mimic Richard and Emily’s Love Story?

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Alexis Bledel
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

175K+
Followers
113K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy