‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’: Follow the Cast on Instagram for a Taste of Life in France

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

Bravo ‘s new reality show, Real Girlfriends in Paris , premieres this Labor Day. The series follows six American friends in Paris as they navigate the City of Light’s dating scene and culture, all while developing their careers. Real Girlfriends in Paris promises to deliver an authentic look at life in France, but fans who want to go behind the scenes can see more via the cast members’ Instagram accounts. Here’s where to follow them.

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast members Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Victoria Zito, Anya Firestone, and Adja Toure | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Victoria Zito: @VictoriaLZito

Victoria Zito grew up in Texas and didn’t have many chances to venture out of her comfort zone. However, in 2017, she landed a scholarship to Parsons and moved to Paris for her studies in fashion. The huge leap paid off, because Zito is now the head designer at Chloe Colette. According to her bio on Bravo , she wan’s to “explore all thParis’ntic opportunities” in Paris after her recent divorce.

RGiP fans can follow Zito at @VictoriaLZito on Instagram . She has posted photos all over Paris, including some shots at the Eiffel Tower and the Maison Sauvage restaurant.

Anya Firestone: @AFireinParis

Having lived in Paris for 10 years, Anya Firestone has earned a reputation as the friend group’s guide to the City of Lights. According to Bravo, she has a “master’s degree in French cultural studies and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris.” The New York native is always there to give her girlfriends advice and show off her unique fashion sense.

Fans can find Firestone on Instagram at @AFireinParis. Her account is the go-to spot for a taste of Parisian history, as she often shares photos of historical spots and gives brief lessons about them. She also frequently posts her fiancé, Mathieu.

Emily Gorelik: @EmilyG

New Jersey native Emily Gorelik fell in love with Paris during a visit while she attended NYU, Bravo states. She decided to move to there to continue her luxury design management studies. However, Emily received an offer for a fashion internship, and now she must decide which path to pursue.

Fans can check out Gorelik — often referred to as the “real Emily in Paris ” — at @EmilyG on Instagram . She posts her everyday life, including delicious-looking meals and adventures in France and beyond.

Margaux Lignel: @MargauxLignel

Margaux Lignel comes from a French family , so she spent plenty of time in both the U.S. and France growing up. She has studied at multiple schools, including “the American School in Paris, FIT, and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design,” Bravo notes. Margaux hopes to find her own way in Paris and figure out her next moves.

Real Girlfriends in Paris fans can follow Lignel at @MargauxLignel on Instagram . Her account includes highlights of her time in Paris, as well as her travels to Los Angeles and other parts of the world.

Adja Toure: @Adjdjadjadja

Like Gorelik, Adja Toure fell in love with Paris during a visit when she was young, and she has dreamt of returning since then. Now, that dream has come true. Armed with a degree from Cornell University, Toure is starting a new life and a new beauty career in France. “While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first,” her bio reads.

Toure can be found on Instagram at @Adjdjadjadja . Though she posts less frequently than her fellow cast members, Toure has shared plenty of Real Girlfriends in Paris promos on Instagram in recent weeks.

Kacey Margo: @KaceyMargo

The sixth and final girlfriend is Kacey Margo, who moved to Paris from Southern California. She visited the City of Lights in college and knew she wanted to make it her new home. Margo landed a job teaching English, but it was a temporary role. She has traveled between Paris, New York, and LA frequently. According to Bravo, Margo is experiencing “complications” with her visa, which affects her ability to stay in Paris.

Fans can find Margo at @KaceyMargo on Instagram . She often documents her travels and shares photos with her fellow girlfriends in Paris.

Real Girlfriends in Pari s premieres on Monday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. ET on Bravo.

