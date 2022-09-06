ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Dropkick Murphys Frontman Slams MAGA During PA Show: 'Wake The F— Up'

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Dropkick Murphy's frontman Ken Casey sounded off during a Pennsylvania concert last week against the MAGA movement (scroll for video) .

"If you're buying those f—ing hats... then you're part of the problem," the singer and bass player yelled into the mic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a sh*t about you or your family. They care about their f—ing tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket."

The crowd cheered.

"If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election-denying sh*t, I will fight your a** outside if you want to. Wake the f— up."

Casey's tirade happened the same night as President Joe Biden's speech warning the nation against an assault on American democracy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Touring the Incredible Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA

Located on the western end of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find one of the most popular historic sites in the Pocono Mountains: the Old Jail Museum. The Old Jail Museum, known during its operating years as the Carbon County Jail, housed inmates from 1870 until 1995. Soon after it closed, the jail was opened for public tours and has been open to visitors ever since.
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Daily Voice

Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Philly Suburbs

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County.The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said.The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45.The retailer will receive a $500…
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Daily Voice

Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Lehigh County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County. The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September

With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ken Casey
WFMZ-TV Online

Korean all-you-can-eat barbecue to open in Bethlehem Square later this year

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 88 K-Pot, a Korean all-you-can-eat restaurant, will open at the Bethlehem Square shopping center in about three months. The new restaurant in Bethlehem Township will serve Korean barbecue and hot pot food. A spokesman for 88 K-Pot said the menu will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case

UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA

A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
MORRISVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Dropkick Murphys#Maga#Havingfun#Performance Info#Billionaires#American
Daily Voice

Camden House Fire Victims Looking For Help

The victims of a South Jersey house fire are left with little more than the clothes on their backs and are looking for help.Derek Rodriguez and his mother, Evelyn, were not hurt in the fire and got out safely, according to this GoFundMe page.But a lot of clothes, shoes, electronics, beds, and other…
CAMDEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
thevalleyledger.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
356K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy