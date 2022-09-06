PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Higher rain chances are on the way over the next several days in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be cloudy with scattered storms redeveloping. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 50%. On Friday it will be much wetter with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80-90%. The rain chances will remain high Saturday (70%) as well with highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals through the weekend will be 1-2″over the western panhandle. 2-3″ over the heart and 3-5″+ over areas east of 231 and along the coast. We have some indications of drier air returning to the panhandle next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO