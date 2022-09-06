Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Paying it Forward at Pineapple Willy’s
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local charities are getting a big boost thanks to the community. Pineapple Willy’s started their pay it forward event twenty years ago. Each year, the business donates 100% of the money earned from food sales during the event. Historically, the event has been a pay-it-forward day. For 2022, the event was expanded to five days and supports seven local charities. Tourists, locals, and staff helped raise nearly $150,000.
New dome inflates at Port Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Port Authority officials inflated the membrane of their new dome Tuesday morning. The dome is 105 feet tall and costs $16.4 million and can store 20,000 tons. It’s part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. “The dome has advantages,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “It […]
WJHG-TV
St. Andrews State Park receives large investment
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
What it takes to work as a Crab Island vendor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After working the docks and island boats for five summers in a row, Lexie Kilgore decided to open up her own Crab Island vendor company. Crab Island Merch & More sells souvenir T-shirts and ice cream on the popular Destin sand bar. But what does it take to work a vendor […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Fire at Aqua Vista Resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Panama City Beach Fire responded to a structure fire at the Aqua Vista Resort off Front Beach road near the intersection of 79. PCB Fire Chief Ray Morgan said when crews arrived on the scene smoke was showing. Bay County...
WJHG-TV
PCB city officials approve 2023 budget, reveals future for library hours
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the past few weeks, there have been talks of closing the doors to the Panama City Beach Library one more day to cut down on funding. At Thursday’s city council meeting, the final city budget was approved for 2023 and the future of the library was revealed.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Higher rain chances are on the way over the next several days in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be cloudy with scattered storms redeveloping. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 50%. On Friday it will be much wetter with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80-90%. The rain chances will remain high Saturday (70%) as well with highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals through the weekend will be 1-2″over the western panhandle. 2-3″ over the heart and 3-5″+ over areas east of 231 and along the coast. We have some indications of drier air returning to the panhandle next week.
WJHG-TV
New company coming to Bay County bringing more than 100 jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new marine manufacturing company has chosen Bay County as its new home. The Bay Economic Development Alliance announced that Mocama Marine LLC will be establishing manufacturing operations in Bay County that will include the purchase of the former “Century Boat” property in the original Bay County Industrial Park off of Hwy. 231.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight to 40%. On Thursday rain chances will be 60% with highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure sets up west of us near Louisiana by Friday into Saturday that will create a funnel of moisture over our area bringing rain chances as high as 80-90%. Right now it looks like the wettest areas will be near the coast and over the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend with lighter rainfall totals inland and toward Pensacola. Rainfall totals west will be 1-2″ with rainfall totals 3-5″ east.
WJHG-TV
Homelessness in Bay County worsens
Investigation into dead body found in Dollar General parking lot. Police presence in Panama City on 23rd Street near Grant Ave. Police presence in Panama City on 23rd Street near Grant Ave. Tuesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's mostly dry weather for now, but better rain chances are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Residents still concerned with Lake Powell water conditions
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell is the largest dune lake in North America and residents who live by the lake say it must be protected. But they tell NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated because the lake does not look how it did a year ago. “Every single time we...
WJHG-TV
Summer Beach Cleanup with Nine Lives Kitty Rescue
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s is hosting one last Summer Beach Cleanup for the year and is giving proceeds to two local charities. One of those local charities is Nine Lives Kitty Rescue in Panama City Beach. “The Summer Beach Cleanup is where people can show...
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
mypanhandle.com
New marine manufacturer moves in creating 105 new jobs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is announcing its 5th business venture of the year. Mocama Marine will be housed in the old Century Boat facilities on Bay Line Drive and will be ready to serve the community quite soon. Century Boats left the area in 2009.
Camp Helen State Park welcoming fall season with new events
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, many are kissing summer goodbye and welcoming the new fall season. Camp Helen State Park has many upcoming fall events that will be fun for the whole family. News 13 this Morning caught up with Executive Director of Friends of Camp […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to once again travel back in time this Tuesday. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos with familiar faces. Check out these blast from the past clips he has for us this week...
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity
If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.
WJHG-TV
Survival of the fittest: locally-owned businesses compete with big companies to fill openings
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Now hiring’ signs aren’t too tough to find, but for smaller businesses, finding qualified employees in a completive job market is. With summer officially ending, many of those seasonal workers are back home or back to school which leaves local businesses with open spots to fill. It seems many of them are facing the same challenge: how can they compete with the big dogs?
Comments / 0