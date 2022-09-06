ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

fox4news.com

4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
LoneStar 92

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Going the distance: Cowgirls regroup to down Keller in five sets

KELLER – When state-ranked Keller forced a deciding fifth set in Tuesday’s home match against Coppell, Cowgirls head coach Robyn Ross felt that her team’s conditioning would give them the edge to outlast the Indians. Although it was Coppell’s first time this season playing in a match...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Highland Park will retire Matthew Stafford's No. 7 jersey

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on Stafford from 2016. Former Highland Park High School and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford will have his No. 7 high school jersey retired on Friday. Highland Park High School announced it will retire Stafford's jersey during...
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
