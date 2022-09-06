Read full article on original website
WFAA
WFAA to broadcast premier matchup of South Oak Cliff vs. Desoto on Saturday
DESOTO, Texas — Two of the preeminent high school football programs in North Texas will square off on Saturday, in a high-quality non-district matchup. Defending 5A-Division II State Champion South Oak Cliff takes on a loaded Desoto team that is ranked 15th in the state in 6A. You can...
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Must-watch Texas college football games for week 2 (Saturday, Sep. 10)
College football is officially underway after week zero and one has come to a fantastic end and colleges throughout Texas have gotten their feet wet and set for the rest of the season.
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game against Abilene Wylie, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
Yaqub Talib indicted for murder in shooting death of youth football coach
DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury for felony murder, according to court records obtained by WFAA. Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Michael Hickmon during an altercation at a North Texas youth football...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
63 things to do in North Texas: Get a double dose of millennial nostalgia in Fort Worth, chill out in Irving and laugh it out in Dallas
DALLAS — We're ushering in September with a super sick lineup of events, so let's run down the best of the best in North Texas this weekend!. Bad Bunny at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) For the second year in a row, Spotify has named Bad Bunny the most-listened to artist...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
starlocalmedia.com
Going the distance: Cowgirls regroup to down Keller in five sets
KELLER – When state-ranked Keller forced a deciding fifth set in Tuesday’s home match against Coppell, Cowgirls head coach Robyn Ross felt that her team’s conditioning would give them the edge to outlast the Indians. Although it was Coppell’s first time this season playing in a match...
fox4news.com
Aqib Talib's brother indicted in deadly shooting of Lancaster football coach
LANCASTER, Texas - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Yaqub Talib in the deadly shooting of a Lancaster football coach during a game last month. According to the indictment, Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, "unlawfully" and "intentionally" shot coach Michael Hickmon. The grand jury went on...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
Highland Park will retire Matthew Stafford's No. 7 jersey
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on Stafford from 2016. Former Highland Park High School and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford will have his No. 7 high school jersey retired on Friday. Highland Park High School announced it will retire Stafford's jersey during...
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Women's Tennis Association Finals to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — The top tennis players in the world are coming to North Texas!. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced Tuesday that Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will host the 2022 season-ending WTA Finals. The top eight singles players and doubles teams will face off in the prestigious year-end finale.
'I have to constantly be on the lookout': Female runners talk about reality they face every day
DALLAS — Natalie Merrill gets a little jealous when she sees men running with earbuds. “I can’t run in headphones,” she said. “I need to make sure I hear everything around me.”. In her right hand, she carries mace. In her left, she carries a pouch...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-Run-Accident In Dallas (Dallas,TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a fatal crash occurred in southeast Dallas early Saturday. The crash happened in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at around 2 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2014 Chevy Silverado and [..]
North Texas Woman Arrested For The Theft Of Over $400,000 Worth in Bitcoin
On September 6, 2022, Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old North Texas woman, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is facing an indictment for the theft of over $400,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents acquired by NBC 5, the Dallas Police said they were called to a home...
