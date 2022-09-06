Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
wabi.tv
Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
wabi.tv
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
wabi.tv
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WPFO
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
wabi.tv
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
wabi.tv
How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
wabi.tv
Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine
(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation. The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
wabi.tv
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine searching for local mentors, preparing for plane pull event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For more than 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine has been changing children’s lives by matching them with caring adults who will help them in their journey to success. Right now, they have a critical need for mentors, especially male mentors, throughout their...
wabi.tv
Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town. The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town. The name comes from...
