Part of a ministers job, as it is....is to lead the congregation in a way to enlighten the heart and soul. However, in times like we live in today, a Pastor, Minister, Deacon, Elder of any church might see that a bit of guidance is allowed to help the members of the congregation to be made aware of the situations of the local government(s). As a ministers child, we were always taught to pray for the leaders of our community and government. That being said.....I find it extremely difficult to offer prayers for a government that allows so many aspects of destruction of our way of life. So....I feel the Minister had every right to state his concerns at a meeting of the congregation. But, he must steer back to the Word of God.
Politics should NOT be part of church. Teach the Bible, teach good and evil, but leave the politics out. If one is in a good place, they should be able to make (their own) good choices.
Ed Young is not going to be intimidated by the DEMOCRATS! GOOD FOR HIM He answers to God not the left!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Comments / 179