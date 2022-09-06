Read full article on original website
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
KTVL
Forward progress stopped on Eliza Fire near Yreka, evacuation warning remains in place
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 9:48 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said the Eliza Fire, burning to the west of Yreka, is over 20 acres with no containment. However, officials said their firefighters have stopped the fire's forward spread. The evacuation warning has been issued for...
KTVL
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deadly Mill Fire possibly sparked by hot ash from power facility in Weed, company says
Roseburg Forest Products acknowledged Wednesday it is investigating whether a malfunctioning sprinkler system allowed smoldering ash from an on-site power plant to ignite Friday’s deadly Mill Fire in Weed. The company has a wood-fired “cogeneration power” plant at its Weed mill that produces electricity. Leftover ash from the power...
KTVL
"Community is our strength:" Businesses in Weed push ahead during Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. — As the Mill Fire continues to burn in Siskiyou County, many businesses are still without power. However, it hasn’t stopped some from opening their doors in this time of crisis. Ray’s Place, an employee-owned grocery store chain in Weed, has been selling essential items, like...
'Many heroic acts' as blaze ripped through historic Black neighborhood
A retired volunteer firefighter sprang into action as disaster struck, and he says there has been an outpouring of support since the Mill Fire destroyed homes of families who have lived in the town since the Great Migration. For the past 23 years, the now-retired volunteer firefighter Reverend Alonzo Greene...
KTVZ
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day
A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
KTVL
Mountain fire stays the same size overnight despite conditions, now 45% contained
GAZELLE — Updated Sept. 7 at 6:50 pm. No fire growth occurred overnight on the Mountain fire in Gazelle near Callahan Road, keeping the incident at 11,690 acres. Firefighters were able to achieve 45% containment, handling small periods of flare-ups, CAL FIRE said in a release. "Warm and dry...
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
Mountain Fire continues to grow in Siskiyou County | Updates, Maps, Evacuations
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles and was only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread in steep terrain, fire officials said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will...
KTVL
Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed
ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
KTVL
Suspect in Medford shooting at large, considered armed and dangerous
MEDFORD — Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of an individual found on Lincoln Street in Medford on Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Police are searching for 26-year-old Shawn Robert Conte, who should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Conte, please call 911. If...
KDRV
FireWatch: CalFire asks for public help with Mountain Fire cause investigation
YREKA, Cal. -- CalFire is asking the public for information tonight to help determine the cause of the Mountain Fire burning in southern Siskiyou County. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) says its Siskiyou Unit Peace Officers are investigating the cause of the Mountain Fire and inviting tips from the public with information regarding the start of the fire. The Mountain Fire was reported around 3:48pm September 2,2022 nine miles southwest of Gazelle, California. It says structural damage assessment from the fire started today.
