Terre Haute, IN

Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWZf6_0hjMmeDN00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night.

In a post to Facebook , THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute has now died.

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

Police said the search did not find Richard Sandlin, who is the person of interest, at the building in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue on Monday night. Police originally said Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Sandlin’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 812-230-0295

Original: A Special Response Team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said this was in regards to an ongoing investigation.

One charged with murder in Parke County

Just before 9:30 pm Chief Keen said the search was concluding. He said more information would be provided as the investigation allows.

City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

