Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night.

In a post to Facebook , THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute has now died.

Police said the search did not find Richard Sandlin, who is the person of interest, at the building in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue on Monday night. Police originally said Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Sandlin’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 812-230-0295

Original: A Special Response Team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said this was in regards to an ongoing investigation.

Just before 9:30 pm Chief Keen said the search was concluding. He said more information would be provided as the investigation allows.





