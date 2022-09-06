ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women's Soccer Preview: at St. Thomas & at Minnesota

Here’s the question: Did Sunday’s 5-0 win over Green Bay tell us a lot about Marquette women’s soccer or did it tell us a lot about Green Bay’s team?. Through MU’s first four matches, the Golden Eagles had scored just one run of play goal all season, and that was Josie Bieda’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Illinois-Chicago. In the fourth match of the year. Sunday against Green Bay? Marquette had three run of play goals by halftime, heck, they had them by the 23 minute mark of the match, and then they tacked a fourth one on in the 73rd minute.
seehafernews.com

4-Star Shooting Guard Prospect Commits To Marquette

A 4-star shooting guard prospect has committed to Marquette. Tre Norman becomes the third member of the recruiting class of 2023. He is ranked the number-12 shooting guard prospect in the country and the second-best prospect in Massachusetts. Norman says head coach Shaka Smart and his staff were loyal to...
anonymouseagle.com

Kate Jochims Name Cross Country Athlete Of The Week

WISN

Teen pulls off rare, 'million-to-one' golf feat

KENOSHA, Wis. — Scoring three-under-par on a single hole is one of the rarest feats in the sport. In golf, it's known as an albatross or a double-eagle. But it's what 13-year-old Camille DeLost accomplished recently, with a tournament championship on the line. The St. Joseph's School eighth-grader sank...
KENOSHA, WI
Daily Cardinal

Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
MADISON, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!

Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells

Dell Prairie, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells. According to a press release, on September 4, at 4:08 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a swimmer had gone under water and the call ended.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
ARLINGTON, WI

