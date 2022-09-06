Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at St. Thomas & at Minnesota
Here’s the question: Did Sunday’s 5-0 win over Green Bay tell us a lot about Marquette women’s soccer or did it tell us a lot about Green Bay’s team?. Through MU’s first four matches, the Golden Eagles had scored just one run of play goal all season, and that was Josie Bieda’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Illinois-Chicago. In the fourth match of the year. Sunday against Green Bay? Marquette had three run of play goals by halftime, heck, they had them by the 23 minute mark of the match, and then they tacked a fourth one on in the 73rd minute.
anonymouseagle.com
Interested in writing about Marquette sports? AE is looking for new contributors!
If you’re a regular reader of this website, then it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re a Marquette Golden Eagles fan, and a pretty passionate one to boot. If you’re a Marquette fan, then it’s also a safe bet that you’re a pretty smart person, too.
seehafernews.com
4-Star Shooting Guard Prospect Commits To Marquette
A 4-star shooting guard prospect has committed to Marquette. Tre Norman becomes the third member of the recruiting class of 2023. He is ranked the number-12 shooting guard prospect in the country and the second-best prospect in Massachusetts. Norman says head coach Shaka Smart and his staff were loyal to...
Where Wisconsin ranks in the updated Week 2 Coaches and AP Polls
The Wisconsin Badgers drop a spot in the AP Poll but climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after beating Illinois State last Saturday.
anonymouseagle.com
Kate Jochims Name Cross Country Athlete Of The Week
"Jochims took individual honors at the Walt Crawford Open hosted by Eastern Illinois. The junior ran the 5K race at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail in 18:22.5. The Golden Eagles captured team first-place honors in the six-team field." Marquette was racing against UIC, Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Vincennes, and Kaskaskia...
247Sports
Badger247 Podcast: Daniel Freitag Updates Recruitment, Talks Wisconsin Visit
On this episode of the Badger247 Podcast, 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag stops by. Being recruited by both Wisconsin football and basketball, Freitag recaps his latest visit to UW and gives the latest on his recruitment. We also take some time at the end to answer subscriber questions. Want the...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISN
Teen pulls off rare, 'million-to-one' golf feat
KENOSHA, Wis. — Scoring three-under-par on a single hole is one of the rarest feats in the sport. In golf, it's known as an albatross or a double-eagle. But it's what 13-year-old Camille DeLost accomplished recently, with a tournament championship on the line. The St. Joseph's School eighth-grader sank...
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
Daily Cardinal
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents the City of Madison’s 17th district on the north side near the...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!
Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
KENOSHA, Wis. — On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees. At the Kenosha Laborfest, unions like the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Union say the city is short-staffed with firefighters. Right now, there are 143 firefighters on staff.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WSAW
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
Dell Prairie, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells. According to a press release, on September 4, at 4:08 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a swimmer had gone under water and the call ended.
nbc15.com
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
