Evanston, IL

Picturing Evanston

Built in 1898, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Evanston on Lake Street and Sherman Avenue provides a welcomed splash of color with its red door. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
DeVaul coming full circle at Moran Center Gala

When Michael DeVaul was growing up in Evanston, his whole world was segregated. He went to the Black YMCA and lived on the south side. Until Evanston integrated its schools in 1968. DeVaul was in the first class to integrate. “I’ve been alive long enough to have seen that journey,”...
Evanston resident set to launch new line of luxury sneakers

Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
The last 13 days in photos: Aug. 25 – Sept. 6

We have almost two weeks to catch up on, and so much has happened. Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything. We understand that at the RoundTable and you do, too. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Above, Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus Wednesday evening on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. The No. 93 bus arrived before photographer Richard Cahan could learn their stories. From bus stops to beaches, from schools to City Council, the RoundTable aims to cover all of Evanston. Thanks for reading and supporting us on the journey.
Main-Dempster Mile holds a merchants-only social

Trying to rebuild connections from the isolation of the pandemic is an ongoing issue. And the Main-Dempster Mile took that on Tuesday night by inviting area merchants to a casual mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Firehouse Grill, 750 Chicago Ave. It was billed as “a no-agenda, no...
A tale of two Mendozas: Evanston’s powerhouse Latina leaders

Often mistaken for one another, Stephanie Mendoza and Rebeca Mendoza both have ready smiles and dark, wavy hair, but the most striking trait the two share is their determination to lift up Evanston’s burgeoning Latinx population and make sure all voices are heard. Stephanie Mendoza serves as the Evanston...
ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years

After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
Artists Book House turns the next page to raise funds

Audrey Niffenegger wasn’t paying much attention when she learned her group, Artists Book House, had been chosen to take over the famous Harley Clarke mansion at 2603 Sheridan Rd. She said she was listening “with half an ear” to the Zoom City Council meeting on March 21, 2021, when...
21st anniversary of 9/11 to be marked Sunday at Firemen’s Park

EVANSTON, IL –The Evanston Fire and Police Departments will hold a memorial ceremony to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives 21 years ago on September 11, 2001.The memorial service will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Firemen’s Park, located at the corner of Simpson Street and Maple Avenue in Evanston.
ETHS District 202 superintendent announces Listening & Learning Series

Dr. Marcus Campbell is inviting multiple perspectives to guide his leadership in 2022-23. Evanston Township High School District 202 is launching a multi-part Listening & Learning Series this fall to establish an effective and collaborative process for communicating with students, families, staff and community members. The series is part of the transition plan for Marcus Campbell, who moved into his role as superintendent on July 1 after serving in different positions during his past 20 years at ETHS.
RoundTable site upgrades: We need your help!

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be upgrading our systems with a new signup and account management process that will make it much easier for you to manage your newsletter subscriptions, recurring donations and other activity on our site all in one place. You may start noticing these changes...
EVANSTON, IL

