evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Built in 1898, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Evanston on Lake Street and Sherman Avenue provides a welcomed splash of color with its red door. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
evanstonroundtable.com
DeVaul coming full circle at Moran Center Gala
When Michael DeVaul was growing up in Evanston, his whole world was segregated. He went to the Black YMCA and lived on the south side. Until Evanston integrated its schools in 1968. DeVaul was in the first class to integrate. “I’ve been alive long enough to have seen that journey,”...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident set to launch new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
evanstonroundtable.com
The last 13 days in photos: Aug. 25 – Sept. 6
We have almost two weeks to catch up on, and so much has happened. Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything. We understand that at the RoundTable and you do, too. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Sherman Gardens, Evanston’s mid-century modern gem
When Design Evanston authors began working on their book Evanston: 150 Years 150 Places, hundreds of homes, multi-family buildings, institutional and religious structures were considered for inclusion. In the yearlong process, a few important places were inadvertently left off the list. One was Levere Memorial Temple, a landmark, and part...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Above, Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus Wednesday evening on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. The No. 93 bus arrived before photographer Richard Cahan could learn their stories. From bus stops to beaches, from schools to City Council, the RoundTable aims to cover all of Evanston. Thanks for reading and supporting us on the journey.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 8, Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’ risk level
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 51 for the week ending Sept. 7, compared to 42 for the week ending Sept. 1, an increase of 21%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations increased by 4%. Cook County, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Main-Dempster Mile holds a merchants-only social
Trying to rebuild connections from the isolation of the pandemic is an ongoing issue. And the Main-Dempster Mile took that on Tuesday night by inviting area merchants to a casual mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Firehouse Grill, 750 Chicago Ave. It was billed as “a no-agenda, no...
evanstonroundtable.com
A tale of two Mendozas: Evanston’s powerhouse Latina leaders
Often mistaken for one another, Stephanie Mendoza and Rebeca Mendoza both have ready smiles and dark, wavy hair, but the most striking trait the two share is their determination to lift up Evanston’s burgeoning Latinx population and make sure all voices are heard. Stephanie Mendoza serves as the Evanston...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years
After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
evanstonroundtable.com
Frustrated residents continue debate on solutions to ‘aggressive panhandling’
What began as a discussion about the panhandling signs being taken down morphed into the larger issues of mental health and homelessness at the Fourth Ward meeting Tuesday night. The discussion, while difficult at times, also reflected the complicated feelings people have about the symptoms of the core problems under...
evanstonroundtable.com
Artists Book House turns the next page to raise funds
Audrey Niffenegger wasn’t paying much attention when she learned her group, Artists Book House, had been chosen to take over the famous Harley Clarke mansion at 2603 Sheridan Rd. She said she was listening “with half an ear” to the Zoom City Council meeting on March 21, 2021, when...
evanstonroundtable.com
21st anniversary of 9/11 to be marked Sunday at Firemen’s Park
EVANSTON, IL –The Evanston Fire and Police Departments will hold a memorial ceremony to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives 21 years ago on September 11, 2001.The memorial service will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Firemen’s Park, located at the corner of Simpson Street and Maple Avenue in Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS District 202 superintendent announces Listening & Learning Series
Dr. Marcus Campbell is inviting multiple perspectives to guide his leadership in 2022-23. Evanston Township High School District 202 is launching a multi-part Listening & Learning Series this fall to establish an effective and collaborative process for communicating with students, families, staff and community members. The series is part of the transition plan for Marcus Campbell, who moved into his role as superintendent on July 1 after serving in different positions during his past 20 years at ETHS.
evanstonroundtable.com
RoundTable site upgrades: We need your help!
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be upgrading our systems with a new signup and account management process that will make it much easier for you to manage your newsletter subscriptions, recurring donations and other activity on our site all in one place. You may start noticing these changes...
evanstonroundtable.com
Second Ward forum: Public safety question draws strong responses from council candidates
Public safety and addressing understaffing in the Police Department were identified as top concerns by a number of candidates for a vacant Second Ward City Council seat who spoke at a lively Sept. 6 forum. Mayor Daniel Biss posed a question about public safety at the forum at the Morton...
