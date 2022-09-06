ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMAZ

Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion

After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Jannifer Banks is now cheering for Jackson State University

Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.
VICKSBURG, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shoots, kills cousin in argument over bicycle, sheriff says

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a man is dead after fighting with another family member over a bicycle. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his cousin on Monday. According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
theshadowleague.com

“Wherever We Go To Play, We’re The Draw” | Coach Prime Says Road Games, HBCU Classics Don’t Bring JSU The Bag

Ever since his arrival at Jackson State, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has gone against the grain to build a new culture. One thing he’s made a sticking point is trying to get his team out of the HBCU classic games they currently play in. Deion doesn’t see any benefit to his burgeoning program to continue old tradition.
JACKSON, MS
