Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion
After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
Interstate chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph ends with crash under Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement officers were involved in a high-speed chase along I-20 eastbound from Tallulah, Louisiana, to the Mississippi River bridge that crosses over to Vicksburg on Sunday at around 7:39 p.m. A Madison Parish deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle when it failed to yield for lights...
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is touting the state’s efforts to restore water to the Jackson, a week after equipment failures crippled operations at the city’s main water treatment facility. At the same time, he is taking the city to task for failing to maintain the...
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
Jannifer Banks is now cheering for Jackson State University
Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.
Man shoots, kills cousin in argument over bicycle, sheriff says
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a man is dead after fighting with another family member over a bicycle. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his cousin on Monday. According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff,...
“Wherever We Go To Play, We’re The Draw” | Coach Prime Says Road Games, HBCU Classics Don’t Bring JSU The Bag
Ever since his arrival at Jackson State, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has gone against the grain to build a new culture. One thing he’s made a sticking point is trying to get his team out of the HBCU classic games they currently play in. Deion doesn’t see any benefit to his burgeoning program to continue old tradition.
