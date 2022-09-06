Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Daily
CSG talks nurses contract, student cookout and budget￼
The 12th Assembly of the University of Michigan’s Central Student Government (CSG) convened via Zoom Tuesday evening to listen to University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (UMPNC) members discuss their concerns about Michigan Medicine’s mistreatment of nurses. The assembly discussed the UMPNC’s allegations surrounding their contract negotiations with...
WNEM
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
abc12.com
Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny. Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true. The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
U-M students visit Indigenous groups in northern Michigan on inaugural Native American Student Trip￼
When LSA sophomore Josie Conti first stepped foot onto the University of Michigan’s campus last fall, she immediately started looking for ways to connect with other Native American students, a group that makes up just 1% of the undergraduate population at the University as of fall 2021. Conti, who identifies as Cherokee, has since found a place in the Native American Student Association (NASA). This past summer, Conti and 14 other U-M students had the opportunity to connect with various Indigenous tribes in northern Michigan on the University’s first ever Native American Student Trip.
Michigan Daily
Three times more COVID-19 cases than fall 2021 in first week of unmasked classes
As of the latest update on Wednesday, 683 COVID-19 cases occurred on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus during the first week of school, according to the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard. That’s nearly triple the number of cases on campus this time last year, with 182 positive cases reported during the first week in Fall 2021.
Greta Van Fleet shows in Flint, Ypsilanti rescheduled
FLINT, MI -- Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams In Gold” tour will revisit Michigan next week after the rock group was forced to reschedule 10 shows due to illness. The rock group native to mid-Michigan has rescheduled appearances in Flint on Sept. 13 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center and Ypsilanti on Sept. 14 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
RELATED PEOPLE
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
WNEM
Flint City Clerk announces retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Neeley says political staffer responsible for any claim he graduated from SVSU
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he never claimed to have completed a bachelor’s degree at Saginaw Valley State University and said biographies that say he did are the result of “a compounded oversight made by a political staffer.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Michigan Daily
Change to Ross attendance policy has students worried catching COVID might affect their grade
Though getting sick and having to miss class is a stressful experience for all students, some Ross School of Business juniors are especially worried about how it could impact their grades this fall. Despite the University’s five-to-10-day isolation policy for students who contract COVID-19, Business juniors get only three absences per semester in the majority of their classes before they face potential academic consequences.
Michigan Daily
UMich community members share opinions on updated masking policies
Pandemic restrictions like mandatory masks in classrooms and the testing requirement for unvaccinated students are gone for the Fall 2022 semester. The masking requirement was removed at the start of the spring semester while the testing requirement — which required unvaccinated individuals to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing — was lifted for the start of the fall semester.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
abc12.com
Ohio man wins $1 million with Michigan Lottery instant game ticket
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot will be heading south of the state line. A 32-year-old man from Ohio won a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Triple Million instant game while he was working in southern Michigan. The lucky winner purchased his ticket at Gerth's Beef & Deli in Temperance.
Michigan Daily
AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency
Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
Comments / 0