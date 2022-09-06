When LSA sophomore Josie Conti first stepped foot onto the University of Michigan’s campus last fall, she immediately started looking for ways to connect with other Native American students, a group that makes up just 1% of the undergraduate population at the University as of fall 2021. Conti, who identifies as Cherokee, has since found a place in the Native American Student Association (NASA). This past summer, Conti and 14 other U-M students had the opportunity to connect with various Indigenous tribes in northern Michigan on the University’s first ever Native American Student Trip.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO