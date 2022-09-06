WATCH: Dog rescued after being trapped in Hawaii lava crack

Related
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman suffers "serious bite" after apparent shark attack on Maui's north shore
Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui's north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "serious bite."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good Samaritans share new details on shark bite that left woman critically injured on Maui
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week. Usually Labor Day is celebrated with picnics and parades. But employees in Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s mental health unit spent much of the day walking in picket lines. Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii Travel 2022: Less tourists but more money?
Though there were less visitors in the first seven months of 2022 compared to pre-pandemic numbers, Hawaii still saw an increase in spending.
Shark attack closes Hawaii beach, leaves victim in critical condition
At least one woman was hospitalized Saturday after a shark attack closed a Hawaii beach on Labor Day weekend.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST: Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day in Honolulu
It's National Beer Day and Hawaii has many local breweries that are ready to celebrate the day.
shescatchingflights.com
The 7 Best Places to Live in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state located in the Pacific Ocean. It is made up of eight main islands and has a population of over 1.4 million people. Hawaii is a popular destination for tourists, with its warm climate, sandy beaches, and lush landscape. The cost of living in Hawaii is high,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
DOH statewide campaign to reduce kupuna fall injuries
Reducing kupuna fall injuries is a priority for the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) during their statewide campaign for the month of September.
Hawaii reflects on Queen Elizabeth since her death
Hawaii along with the rest of the world mourns the loss of queen Elizabeth. London’s longest reigning monarch passed away today at the age of 96.
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
KHON2
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 1